Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global conditional access system (CAS) market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019.



Conditional access system (CAS), pay-per-view service, refers to a technological solution to secure a communication and broadcast network and restrict the access of media and data content to the consumers. It is commonly installed in digital set-top boxes of the viewers, which aids in preventing unauthorized access or intrusion to audio and video content.



The CAS consists of various systems, such as subscriber management system (SMS), subscriber authorization system (SAS) and a security module. They encrypt the program signal from multiple vendors and provide customized access to digital television (TV) to subscribers.



Rapid urbanization across the globe, along with the increasing demand for hybrid set-top boxes, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Hybrid set-top boxes enable the TV to be used for digital video broadcasting and performing computer-like functions through the internet. CAS solutions facilitate the user to pay only for the subscribed channels and services, thereby enhancing the convenience for both the user and the service provider.



Furthermore, the widespread utilization of satellite TV is further providing a boost to the market growth. Service providers offer low-cost packages and video-on-demand (VOD) programs to consumers and monitor them through CAS. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of cloud-based CAS solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems are downloadable versions that offer dynamic security solutions to the operators network.



Other factors, including the widespread adoption of ultra-high definition (UHD) and 4K-enabled devices, along with extensive growth in the telecommunication infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the publisher expects the global conditional access system (CAS) market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global conditional access system (CAS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global conditional access system (CAS) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global conditional access system (CAS) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Conditional Access System (CAS) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution Type

6.1 Smartcard CAS

6.2 Card-Less CAS



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Television Advertising

7.2 Digital Radio

7.3 Internet Services



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

ABV International Pte. Ltd.

Alticast Corporation

Commscope Holding Company Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CoreTrust Inc.

Irdeto B.V. (MultiChoice Group)

Kudelski S.A.

Verimatrix Inc.

Viaccess-Orca (Orange S.A.)

Wellav Technologies Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jsxrr9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900