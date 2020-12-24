Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Students and Workers Non-residential Accommodation Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID- 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market, accounting for 29% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market. Africa was the smallest region in the global students and workers non-residential accommodation market.



Developers and designers are beginning to focus on creating micro-housing units that provide housing options near universities at a reasonable price. Micro housing provides students with miniature spaces set up for sleeping, study and preparing simple meals. With the rise in the student enrollment and worker population, micro unit houses give students' and workers. access to affordable accommodation. Many cities and countries are experimenting with micro-housing to meet the growing demand for affordable student and worker accommodation. For example, University Student Living of The Michaels Organization is currently developing micro units near Boston University between 325 and 400 square feet each offering a private kitchen and bathroom.



The non-residential accommodation market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate rooming and boarding houses and similar facilities, such as off campus dormitories, residential clubs, and workers' camps. These establishments provide temporary or longer-term accommodation, which, for the period of occupancy, may serve as a principal residence. These establishments also may provide complementary services, such as housekeeping, meals, and laundry services.



The global students and workers non-residential accommodation market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2019 to $11.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 and reach $16.2 billion in 2023.



