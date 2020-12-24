Dallas, Texas, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Microtome Market by Product (Instruments {Rotary Microtome, Cryostat Microtome, Vibrating Microtome, Others}, Accessories), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Medical Research), Technology (Manual Microtomes, Semi-automated Microtomes, Automated Microtomes), End-users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1756





Adroit Market Research report on global microtome market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 and 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global microtome market have been studied in detail.

The global microtome market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 183.4 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Rise in prevalence of cancer, growing geriatric patient population worldwide coupled with increase in healthcare spending in developed and developing regions are factors driving the microtome market.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/microtome-market

Microtomes are used in clinical research laboratories, and industrial labs to obtain routine paraffin sections and plastic embedded specimen, high quality sections of biological material. Commercial availability of these devices and high adoption due to ease of handling will drive global market. Moreover, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer along with growing focus on personalized medicine will offer robust opportunity for the manufacturers to develop innovative microtomes with advanced technologies.

The global microtome market has been segmented based on product, application, technology, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global microtome market is categorized into instruments and accessories. Instruments segment is further sub-categorized into rotary microtome, cryostat microtome, vibrating microtome and others. Application-wise, the global microtome is segmented into medical research and disease diagnosis. Based on technology, the global microtome market is segregated into manual, semi-automated and fully automated microtome. On the basis of end-users, the global microtome market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and others.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1756

North America dominated the global microtome market in 2019. High prevalence of cancer, presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories coupled with presence of well-established market players in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the region. However, Asia Pacific microtome market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer along with presence of large elderly population in the region.

Major players operating in the global microtome market include Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Sakura Finetek Europe B.V., Danaher Corporation, S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, MEDITE GmbH, Thermo Fischer Scientific, Amos Scientific Pty Ltd., SLEE Medical GmbH, and Boeckeler Instruments among others.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1756

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. Microtome Market by Product, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

5. Microtome Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Microtome Market by Technology, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Microtome Market by End-users, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Microtome Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.