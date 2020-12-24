Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Open Source Service Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Open Source Service Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Factors such as a reduction in the total cost of ownership and the increased return on investments are expected to drive the market's growth. On the contrary, the low security of open source software and the high cost of integrating services are major growth restraints.
Open source solutions provide client businesses with flexibility and empower vendors with innovation by providing them the opportunity and ability to adjust the product to bring the best functionalities out of it as demanded by the customer. With the growth of open source, technology providers are delivering new solutions through partnerships. For instance, in 2019, Red Hat and Infosys announced a partnership for developing an end-to-end open-source reference architecture and solution for IoT for industry verticals, including financial services, oil and gas, retail, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) and manufacturing.
By standardizing open-source platforms such as Kubernetes, developers would be able to implement better ways of using software such as shorter release cycles and incremental changes to the application. By eliminating smaller operations processes such as configurations, the developer would spend less time on unseen plumbing, which has a less direct effect on the business. Also, the operators would be able to leverage new scalable ways to manage the infrastructure while ensuring compliance.
Moreover, with the increasing rate of technology adoption, organizations are using open source services for IT infrastructure modernization, digital transformation, application development, and integration. According to Redhat's State of Enterprise Open Source Report, 2019, 53% of the enterprises use open source IT infrastructure modernization, followed by 42% for digital transformation, and 43% for application integration.
The open-source codes are offered through a range of licenses that focus on the availability of the source code and the ability to modify and share it. Thus, it increases the applicability of various software. According to WhiteSource Softwares, the MIT license remains at the top of the popular open-source license list at 27%.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for open-source service companies sees an upward trend. Vendors in the market are using and expanding open source repositories containing datasets, models, visualizations, web and mobile applications, and more to innovate and build new solutions to combat the spread of the virus through generating awareness. For instance, Locale.ai created an open-source, interactive visualization of all known cases of COVID-19. The map provides live updates with new data as it becomes available.
However, the inherently community-driven open-source platform with no central authority been responsible for quality and maintenance often have complex dependencies. Further, being vulnerable to attacks due to the lack of security practices and attackers becoming maintainers of projects and introducing malware hampers the reliance of the end-users and thereby restrains the market's growth.
Key Market Trends
Emphasis on Reduced Cost of Ownership and Time to Market is Expected to Drive the Market Growth
Companies can save on operational and implementation costs by using open source solutions. For revenue generation, vendors in the open-source market are charging for add-ons. Still, even after paying for add-ons and services for security hardening, and help to manage interoperability, these products are usually much cheaper than closed source alternatives. Moreover, they offer 24*7 support from vendors to provide services right from consulting to training, implementation, and maintenance. This fulfills the need to solve issues quickly, ensuring optimum efficiency to the customers.
North America is Expected to Hold Major Share
The region is witnessing growth in the open-source service market due to prominent market players such as IBM Corporation, Redhat, Oracle Corporation, and the high adoption rate of new technologies. Moreover, the increased investment in cloud technology is expected to drive the growth of the open-source service market.
Competitive Landscape
The market for open-source service is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of already established players in the market. However, open-source allows people to access various codes available; it is difficult for SMB's to compete with large players in the market in terms of flexibility, interoperability, and cost savings.
August 2020: Kubermatic GmbH announced the release of KubeCarrier, a new open-source, cloud-native service management platform that aims to solve technical problems associated with the deployment of Kubernetes clusters such as service meshes, overlay networking, and authentication. The company aims to help its clients provision and manage workloads across multiple clusters. It further reported that it would incorporate the technology into its commercial offering by the end of 2020.
