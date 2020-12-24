Dublin, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 North American Power Rental Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Power Generation Rental market research report includes market size, growth rates, vertical end user split, competitive market share data and revenue forecasts from 2020-2027 for the United States and Canada. The study is a comprehensive analysis including market share splits by fuel type (diesel, natural gas, others), output power, application, end user group and rental provider. Furthermore, profiles of key companies, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and quotations from industry participants are also included in this analysis of the temporary power opportunity.

The North American Power Rental Market is mature and competitive with the presence of regional and national market participants trying to get a strong foothold in the market. The market is projected to experience moderate growth during the next seven years driven by economic growth, an increase in infrastructure, and the continuing shift from ownership to rental and demand from events.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Power Rental Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2020.



The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the North American Power Rental Market by country (United States and Canada) The base year for the study is 2020 and the forecast period is from 2020 until 2027.



This study captures the following information on North American Power Rental Market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2020-2027)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Data

Quotes by Key Industry Participants

Market Share Analysis

Market Trends

Companies Featured: Aggreko plc, United Rentals, Cummins Inc., Sunbelt Rentals, Aggreko, Caterpillar Inc., and Herc Equipment Rentals, among others.



Based on the mode of operation, electric power generators can be classified into:

Prime Power- Prime power generators are designed to operate continuously for extended periods of time at variable load.

Standby Power- Supplying emergency power during the duration of normal power interruption. Standby power is run only when there is an outage to the utility grid or there is a disruption in the main source of power.

Peak-Load- Peak load is a period in which electrical power is provided at a significantly higher than average supply level. Peak Shaving is the process of reducing the amount of energy purchased during peak hours when the charges are highest.

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research scope

II. Methodology

III. Market Segmentation

IV. End User Definition

V. Executive Summary



VI. Market Drivers

1. Urbanization and construction growth

2. Aging power infrastructure

3. Recovery of industrial activity

4. Demand from weather events

5. Continuing shift from ownership to rental



VII. Market Restraints

1. Economic downturn

2. Impact of COVID-19

3. Lower oil & gas prices

4. Environmental regulations on diesel engines

5. Nonresidential construction projected to decline

6. High competition



VIII. Industry challenges

IX. Market Trends

1. Load Management System

2. Telematics

3. Energy storage capacity

4. Natural gas generators are becoming preferred solutions

5. Paralleling and redundancy

6. Hybrid energy systems

7. Lesser noise and portability

8. Market consolidation



X. Market Data

1. Market Overview

2. Revenue Forecast

3. Revenue by End User

4. Revenue by Fuel

5. Revenue by Power Range

6. Revenue by Application

7. Quotes on the Industry

XI. Competitive Landscape

a. Market Participants

b. Distribution Trends

c. Market Share by Company

d. Competitive Factors



XII. Company Profile

a. Aggreko plc

b. United Rentals, Inc.

c. Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

d. Herc, Inc

e. Caterpillar, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohs1gm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900