New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Microbiome Therapeutics, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000057/?utm_source=GNW





The naturally occurring microbiota is actively involved in metabolic cycle and the performance of immune system.Today, with deeper understanding of microbiome and its role in human health, we are able to utilize microbiome for developing therapeutics.



Designing microbial therapeutics has been challenging , however with the help of genetic engineering tools manipulating these naturally occurring consortia of microbiome has gained momentum in the last five years. Numerous studies are being conducted to gain deeper understanding of host-microbiome interaction for developing targeted therapeutics.A significant focus of human microbiome research has been studying the bacteria in the gut, which represent the largest community both in terms of abundance and diversity. Microbiome therapeutics companies are increasingly involved in developing therapies for dysbiosis , obesity, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer, even neurological disorders as schizophrenia and autism. This radar profiles companies actively involved in developing microbiome therapeutics.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000057/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001