The aim of this study is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the security industry and to provide insights on trends, threats, and opportunities for global security leaders, businesses, and governments.
It illustrates how markets and business models are evolving in the security industry and identifies the potential opportunities from the perspective of the following:
- Technologies to invest in
- Application areas
- Business models
- Region of Interest
- Regulations
The report also provides visionary insights on the Mega Trends and technology trends that businesses should focus on in the next decade along with information on the contracts awarded in applications like border security, digitalization, critical national infrastructure, and public safety & security.
The report provides the security industry market size for 2019 and forecasts from 2020 to 2025 with a sectorial view for the following:
- Airport security
- Land borders
- Oil & gas
- Mass transportation
- Utilities
- First responders
- Disaster and emergency management
- Banking & finance
The report also analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and security industry from the perspective of two different possible post-COVID scenarios:
- Prolonged recovery
- Accelerated recovery
The report also underlines the importance of counter-UAS solutions within the security industry and highlights the countries that face the risk of drone attacks.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the current trends impacting demand and supply?
- Which are the growth opportunities for expansion in 2020?
- Which are the crucial security threats and challenges?
- What are the key factors driving the global security market?
- How is the concept of operation changing within the security industry?
- What is the current global security sector market size and forecast for the next 5 years?
- What will the competitive landscape look like for the global security market?
- What are the biggest security concerns for 2020 and beyond for critical national infrastructure, governments, businesses, and citizens?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Analysis Factsheet
- Context: Market Evolution
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Megatrends of the Next Decade
- Megatrends of the Next Decade - Security Market
- Digitalisation
- Privacy Rights
- Data Protection Policies
- Analytics
4. Technological Trends of the Next Decade
- 5 Technological Trends of the Next Decade
- Social Media
- Video Intelligence
- Hybrid-Cloud
- 5G and IOT
- Cyber Protection
5. Threat Landscape
- Major Events - Security Market
- Threat Vector Analysis
- Biggest Security Concerns for 2020
- Security Industry's Concept Of Operation is Changing
- New Importance of Counter-UAS Solutions within the Security Industry
- Major Security Threats for THE Global Supply Chain
- Major Opportunities for Security Industry
6. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 2020 and Beyond
- Growth Drivers in Security Market
- Growth Restraints in the Security Market
- Revised State of the Security Industry Due to the Pandemic
- Key Forecast Criteria
- Industry Growth Rate Comparison by Scenario
- COVID Scenario 1: Prolonged Recovery Forecast
- COVID Scenario 1: Prolonged Recovery Forecast Discussion
- COVID Scenario 2: Accelerated Recovery Forecast
- COVID Scenario 2: Accelerated Recovery Forecast Discussion
- Security Industry Future Outlook
- Security Industry Future Outlook: Risk Mitigation Strategies
7. Industry Watch
- Innovative Businesses
- State-of-the-art Contracts - Border Security
- State-of-the-art Contracts - Digitalisation
- State-of-the-art Contracts - Critical National Infrastructure
- State-of-the-art Contracts - Public Safety & Security
- State-of-the-art Contracts - Commercial Security
- Key Mergers & Acquisitions - Security Market, Global, 2019
- Key Competitors
8. Critical National Infrastructure Market Analysis
- Global CNI Security Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Airport Security Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Land Borders Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Oil & Gas Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Mass Transportation Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Ports Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Utilities Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Digital Transformation Across the CNI Security Segment
9. Public Safety & Security Market Analysis
- Global Public Safety & Security Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- First Responders Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Disaster and Emergency Management Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Digital Transformation Across the Public Order & Security Segment
10. Commercial Security Market Analysis
- Global Commercial Security Revenue Forecast, 2019-2025
- Commercial Security Sub-segment Analysis - Banking & Finance
- Digital Transformation Across Commercial Security
11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Major Growth Opportunities for the Security Industry
- Growth Opportunity: Cyber Security for Enterprise and Governments, 2019
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Key Conclusions
12. Appendix: Growth Pipeline Engine
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- About the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4chg4k
