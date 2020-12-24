New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Brazilian Food Delivery Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000050/?utm_source=GNW

The food delivery market has existed in Brazil since 2007; however, a significant evolution started in 2012 with the launch of the first delivery app developed by iFood. In about 2014, iFood’s main competitors began to launch their app solutions. Currently, the market is at a stage where the main players are becoming super apps, which means that in addition to food delivery, the platforms offer various services to consumers, such as drugstore product delivery, and have become a new sort of marketplace. Smaller players in this market are following very different strategies. Some are focusing on a specific food delivery niche, while others are launching solutions for regions where the big players are not yet operating, often following franchise or license business models in which each franchisee is referred to as a city manager and is responsible for developing the region and attracting new restaurants.In a field of more than 30 participants, the analyst independently plotted the top 8 companies in this radar™ analysis: iFood, Rappi, Uber Eats, James Delivery, 99 Food, Apptite, Aiqfome, and Delivery Much. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and redefining growth in this highly fragmented market. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to consider to spur growth.

Author: Guira Barretto

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000050/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001