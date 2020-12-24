New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: US Department of Defense Information Technology Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000049/?utm_source=GNW





Analyses of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; and operations and maintenance (O&M) contracts; as well as a variety of other services are also presented. Contract activity for the 2019 calendar year is included. The DoD IT contract activity discussed consists of the Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force, and Joint Service contracting announcements (all of which are included). The base year for contract announcements is 2019, and the market forecast is from 2020 to 2025. DoD IT contracting activity spending for the calendar year 2019 is the foundation of this research. The 2019 contracts are often multi-year. The term of the contract usually varies from 1 to 5 years, and many of the contracts are modifications of existing authorizations. The research details the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the US defense market. The research includes market drivers that enable growth and innovation within budgeted projects and programs carried out by DoD through contract activity. The study assists readers in understanding the focus of the US DoD IT and the products and services it is likely to contract for in the future. The market research was conducted through secondary and primary sources and combines both quantitative and qualitative information. Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share.

