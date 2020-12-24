New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovative Business Models and Digitalization Powering the Global Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000047/?utm_source=GNW





The research service also analyzes the total market size of industrial bearings and industrial couplings, industrial bearings by product (roller bearings and ball bearings), industrial couplings by product (mechanical flexible coupling, material flexible couplings, fluid couplings), and industrial bearings and couplings by end-user industries. The market share of the top-5 industrial bearings and top-5 industrial couplings participants are provided for a better understanding of the global competitive landscape of industrial bearings and couplings.



At the regional level, the market size of industrial bearings and couplings, industrial bearings by product (ball bearings and roller bearings), industrial couplings by product (mechanical flexible couplings, material flexible couplings, fluid couplings), industrial bearings by end-user industries, and industrial couplings by end-user industries are provided for APAC, the Americas, and EMEA. The study also discusses how Mega Trends are affecting this industry and what industrial component manufacturers should do to catch up with those trends.Timeline:

• Historical period: 2017–2019

• Base Year: 2020

• Forecast period: 2021–2025Major End-user IndustriesThe major end-user industries covered in this study are:

• Mining

• Metal works

• Material handling

• Construction

• Energy

• Food and beverageProduct SegmentationThe product segment includes the following categories:

• Industrial bearings: Ball bearings and roller bearings

• Industrial couplings: Mechanical flexible couplings, material flexible couplings, fluid couplings

