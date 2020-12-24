New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zero Energy Buildings (ZEB) Promise New Efficiency Beyond Cost and Innovative Technologies, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000043/?utm_source=GNW

As defined in this study, ZEB is ideally a self-sufficient building, where its total energy consumption can be 100% met on an annual basis by reducing total building energy consumption using energy-efficient (EE) measures and increasing on-site renewable energy (RE) generation. Different from a green building, a ZEB concerns the operational output, i.e., the energy performance of a building. In the long run, ZEB brings benefits in term of operational costs and carbon footprint reduction. The ZEB market is still emerging. To date, less than 1% of the buildings in the world are ZEB certified. The market revenue of ZEB in 2019 as determined in this study was $86.1 million. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2024. Growth will mainly be driven by the strong commitment from developed and developing economies in pursuing ZEB targets, the enforcement of stringent global building codes and standards, and the advancement in building technologies as a result of continuous research and development (R&D) activities. Nevertheless, there are some market restraints. The ambiguous and inconsistency issues faced in the ZEB industry have resulted in the absence of a universally approved definition and approach to ZEB. In addition, the current up-front cost for deploying ZEB technologies is high, and most building occupants are not ready for large-scale ZEB adaption.In this study, the ZEB market is segmented into 5 technological segments: high-performance heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) Systems, energy-efficient lightings, solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, solar thermal systems, and energy-efficient building envelope materials. Besides, the market is also analyzed by geographical regions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The market sizing and forecast analysis for these segments are also presented in this research service.Other than that, this study also includes:

• Review of the ZEB regulatory framework for the segmented regions

• Competitive analysis of selected market participants that exhibit active participation and evident contribution in the global ZEB market

• Global ZEB case studiesLast but not least, 4 growth opportunities associated with the global ZEB market development in the next 5 years have been identified and elaborated at the end of this research service.

