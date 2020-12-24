Befimmo continues successful asset rotation strategy

Disposal of five office buildings in Brussels, in line with IFRS fair value

Befimmo announces the disposal of five office buildings in Brussels for a total amount of around €143 million. In line with the fair value of the properties, these transactions confirm the reliability in these uncertain times of real-estate asset valuations.

Following the Blue Tower transactions announced earlier this year, Befimmo continued its successful asset rotation strategy with the disposal, on the one hand of the Media building and, on the other hand of the Guimard1, Froissart, Schuman2 3 and Schuman 11 buildings. The group thus realised its target in disposals of €200 million for 2020 and 2021, but further transactions may follow to further optimise its portfolio.







1 A 99-year leasehold was granted on Guimard.

2 A 99-year leasehold was granted on Schuman 3 and 11.





