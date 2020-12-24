New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "High Performance Computing Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Server Prices Band, Application Area And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05727669/?utm_source=GNW





Support, Maintenance, and Management segment to growth with higher CAGR during forecast period

The components is subsegmented as Solutions as services.The services segment is further subsegmented as design and consulting, integration and deployment, support, maintenance, and management.



The increasing adoption of the HPC solutions need support, maintenance, and management services.The support, maintenance, and management services include various onsite and offsite services.



The onsite services include support activities, such as device repair and replacement, as well as, various de-installation services, such as disk wiping, unracking of devices, and resale and recycling of the devices.



By applications areas, Government and Defense vertical to register the largest market size during the forecast period

The HPC market has been segmented into the following application areas, such as government and defense, BFSI, Education and research, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, earth sciences; and others (retail, transportation, travel and hospitality and real estate). The government and defense sector is witnessing the rapid adoption of cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions to improve computing efficiency and further drive the economic growth.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC HPC market is experiencing slashing IT budgets and the growing IT infrastructures across organizations, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to adopt HPC solutions for streamlining their lease processes. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include ANZ, Japan, and China among others.

Major vendors offering HPC solutions are AMD (US), Intel (US), HPE (US), IBM (US), Dell (US), Lenovo (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Atos (US), Cisco (US), NVIDIA (US), Sugon (China), AWS (US), and Dassault Systems (France).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the HPC market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments by type, deployment mode, enterrpise size, end user, vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



