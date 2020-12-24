New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metabolomics Market by Product, Application, Indication, End User - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04763096/?utm_source=GNW

However, issues related to data examination & data processing in metabolomics and the high cost of tools and instruments are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.



By Product & Service, the metabolomics instrument accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market.



The metabolomics instrument segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020. Factors such as the technological advancements in analytical instruments in terms of miniaturization, automation, and computerization; increase in the number of research-related activities worldwide in the field of medicine, nutraceuticals, and metabolomics; and strengthening healthcare infrastructure in developing nations for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment are expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period

By application, the biomarker discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market.

The biomarker discovery segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020.The use of metabolic biomarkers to assess the pathophysiological health status of patients is increasing.



In recent years, as a result of significant technological advancements, metabolomics has become a vital tool in discovering biomarkers.

• By Indication, Cancer segment expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on indication, the metabolomics market has been segmented into into cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications (respiratory and infectious diseases.The cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020, with the highest growth rate as well.



This can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of patients who have cancer and the subsequent increase in the demand for cancer therapies.



By End user, Academic and Research Institutes accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market

The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market in 2020. The increasing number of research activities in the field of metabolomics and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct metabolomics research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the metabolomics market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Several global pharmaceutical firms have entered the APAC market to tap the significant growth opportunities in emerging Asian countries and lower their production costs by shifting their drug discovery R&D operations and manufacturing to the region.



A large number of qualified researchers and low-cost operations in APAC countries, such as India and China, are some of the major factors supporting this trend.



North America: The largest share of the metabolomics market.



North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the metabolomics market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the metabolomics market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs- 20%, Managers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 10%



The metabolomics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc. (Japan), LECO Corporation (US), Metabolon, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Scion Instruments (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), GL Sciences (Japan), SRI Instruments (US), Kore Technology Ltd. (UK), and JASCO, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the metabolomics market based on region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), product & service (metabolomics instruments ((separation tools (((gas chromatography, high-performance liquid chromatography, ultra-performance liquid chromatography, and capillary electrophoresis))), detection tools (((nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, mass spectrometry (MS), and surface-based mass analysis))), bioinformatics tools and services) application (biomarker discovery, drug discovery, toxicology testing, nutrigenomics, functional genomics, personalized medicine, and other applications), indication (cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, and other indications),end user(academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users).Company type (Tier 1, tier 2, Tier 3 providers of metabolomics instruments and services).



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the metabolomics market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the metabolomics market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04763096/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



