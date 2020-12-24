New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D and 4D Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Solution Type, End-use Application, Vertical, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793814/?utm_source=GNW

The 3D and 4D imaging solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing consumption of 3D and 4D imaging solutions in various consumer electronics products, such as smartphones, cameras, and televisions, is expected to drive the growth of this market segment.



In addition, rise in demand for advanced smartphones, automobiles, and consumer electronics devices, is expected to increase the demand for 3D and 4D devices and solutions.

3D navigation application to register highest CAGR from 2020-2025

The 3D navigation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The popularity of 3D navigation systems in the military and defense and automotive sectors has been growing rapidly because of the familiarity of the people with the concept and benefits of the 3D navigation system.



The experience offered by the 3D navigation system is way better than 2D navigation. It enables users to zoom, pan, and voice search the destination.



Based on vertical, entertainment segment held the major share of 3D and 4D technology market.



In 2019, the entertainment segment held the major share of the 3D and 4D technology market, and this trend will continue during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher penetration of 3D and 4D input devices such as cameras and 3D output devices, including head-mounted displays and TVs for various end-use applications such as 3D and 4D gaming, 3D and 4D cinema, 3D motion capture, advertisements, and 3D animation.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the 3D and 4D technology marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 43%, APAC – 21%, and RoW – 11%



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), GE Healthcare (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Dassault Systèmes (France), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), 3D Systems Corporation (US), and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. (UK), are some of the key players in the 3D and 4D technology market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 3D and 4D technology market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the 3D and 4D technology market based on solution type, end-use application, vertical, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market.



It also analyzes product & solution launches and solution updates, agreements, contracts, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D and 4D technology market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793814/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001