New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transradial Access Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960334/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Guidewires segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $508.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Transradial Access Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$508.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$457.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Sheaths & Sheath Introducers Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global Sheaths & Sheath Introducers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$169.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$240.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$299.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 231-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960334/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transradial Access Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Transradial Access Products Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Transradial Access Products Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Transradial Access Products Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Catheters (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Catheters (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Catheters (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Guidewires (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Guidewires (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Guidewires (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Sheaths & Sheath Introducers (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Sheaths & Sheath Introducers (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Sheaths & Sheath Introducers (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Accessories (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Accessories (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Accessories (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Drug Administration (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Drug Administration (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Drug Administration (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Fluid & Nutrition Administration (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Fluid & Nutrition Administration (Application)
Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Fluid & Nutrition Administration (Application) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 22: Blood Transfusion (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Blood Transfusion (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Blood Transfusion (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Diagnostics & Testing (Application) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Diagnostics & Testing (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Diagnostics & Testing (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Clinics & Ambulatory Centers (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 32: Clinics & Ambulatory Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Clinics & Ambulatory Centers (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Transradial Access Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Transradial Access Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 38: Transradial Access Products Market in the United
States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 39: United States Transradial Access Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Transradial Access Products Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Transradial Access Products Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 42: Transradial Access Products Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Transradial Access Products Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Transradial Access Products Historic Demand Patterns
in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Transradial Access Products Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Transradial Access Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Transradial Access Products Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Transradial Access Products Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Transradial Access Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Transradial Access Products Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Transradial Access Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Transradial Access Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 53: Transradial Access Products Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Transradial Access Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Transradial Access Products:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Transradial Access Products Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Transradial Access Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transradial Access Products in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Transradial Access Products Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Transradial Access Products Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transradial Access Products in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 62: Japanese Transradial Access Products Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Transradial Access Products Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Transradial Access Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Transradial Access Products Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Transradial Access Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Transradial Access Products in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Transradial Access Products Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Transradial Access Products Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Transradial Access Products in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Transradial Access Products Market Review in China in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Transradial Access Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Transradial Access Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Transradial Access Products Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Transradial Access Products Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Transradial Access Products Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Transradial Access Products Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 77: Transradial Access Products Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Transradial Access Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Transradial Access Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Transradial Access Products Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Transradial Access Products Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Transradial Access Products Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Transradial Access Products Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Transradial Access Products Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Transradial Access Products Market in France by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Transradial Access Products Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Transradial Access Products Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Transradial Access Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Transradial Access Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Transradial Access Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 91: Transradial Access Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Transradial Access Products Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Transradial Access Products Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Transradial Access Products Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Transradial Access Products Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Transradial Access Products Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Transradial Access Products Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Transradial Access Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Transradial Access Products Market Share Distribution
in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Transradial Access Products Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Transradial Access Products Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Transradial Access Products Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Transradial Access Products Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Transradial Access Products Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Transradial Access Products Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Transradial Access Products in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Transradial Access Products Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Transradial Access Products Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Transradial Access Products in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Transradial Access Products Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Transradial Access Products Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Transradial Access
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Transradial Access Products Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Transradial Access Products Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transradial Access Products in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Transradial Access Products Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Transradial Access Products Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transradial Access Products in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Transradial Access Products Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Transradial Access Products Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe Transradial Access Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 122: Transradial Access Products Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe Transradial Access Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe Transradial Access Products
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 125: Transradial Access Products Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe Transradial Access Products Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Transradial Access Products
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 128: Transradial Access Products Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Transradial Access Products Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Transradial Access Products Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Products Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Products Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Transradial Access Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Products Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Transradial Access Products Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Products Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Transradial Access Products Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 139: Rest of World Transradial Access Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of World Transradial Access Products Historic
Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 141: Transradial Access Products Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 142: Rest of World Transradial Access Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 143: Transradial Access Products Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of World Transradial Access Products Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of World Transradial Access Products Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 146: Transradial Access Products Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of World Transradial Access Products Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960334/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: