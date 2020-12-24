New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transportation Safety & Transportation Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960332/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$128.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Transportation Safety and Transportation Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alstom SA

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kapsch AG

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

ORBCOMM, Inc.

Rapiscan Systems

Raytheon Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Siemens AG

Smiths Group PLC

Thales S.A.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transportation Safety & Transportation Security Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



JAPAN

Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



CHINA

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: China Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



EUROPE

Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 16: France Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation Safety &

Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Safety & Transportation Security by Segment -

Transportation Safety & Transportation Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Safety & Transportation Security by Segment -

Transportation Safety & Transportation Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Safety & Transportation Security by Segment -

Transportation Safety & Transportation Security - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security by Segment - Transportation

Safety & Transportation Security Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

