Windermere, FL, Dec. 24, 2020



During periods of crisis, gold has proven to be a time-honored safe-haven asset. Scarcity and built-in utility have made the yellow metal a sought-after commodity throughout recorded human history. Whether in physical or paper form, gold bullion is the world's go to financial hedge against uncertainty. The global gold market is likely to be affected by the fluctuating supply of mined gold as the global gold production is a mix of scrap recovery, central bank supply, and mined gold. More than half of the global gold supply comes from mined gold. In 2019 the U.S. produced 200 tons (6.4 million troy ounces) of gold (down from 210 tons in 2018), worth about US$8.9 billion, and 6.1% of world production, making the U.S. the fourth-largest gold-producing nation, behind China, Australia and Russia. Most gold produced today in the US comes from mines in the state of Nevada. The US is a net exporter of gold.

A report from IBISWorld, looking at the last five years said that: "The Gold Mining industry comprises operators that extract precious metals to produce concentrate, ore and bullion. Similar to other commodity mining industries, revenue is largely a function of production volume, commodity prices and input costs. While US gold (and silver) production primarily declined in the early 2000s, gold production has been strong since 2014 based on higher demand for gold both as a safe haven for investors as well as a byproduct of increased end market demand. Additionally, while gold prices rose prior to the five years to 2020, they have since climbed to seven-year highs, driving industry revenue. Industry revenue is estimated to increase an annualized 3.1% to $10.9 billion over the five years to 2020."

However, increased gold production doesn’t come without potential risks, but solutions do exist. For example, Randy Smallwood, Chair of the World Gold Council and CEO and President at Wheaton Precious Metals, commented: “While climate change is a global challenge, it is also an opportunity for the gold mining sector to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to renewable energy sources, which isn’t just good for the environment, it’s also good for all stakeholders. We still have a long way to go, but as an industry we are proud of the progress we have made over the last few years and the continued efforts to transition our energy sources. This new report not only shows what we as an industry have accomplished, but also highlights the improvements the industry is striving to make over the next decade and looking even further ahead at 2050 in trying to achieve the Paris climate targets.”

In short, the outlook on the gold industry remains positive, and any transition to renewable energy sources is likely to have a beneficial impact both on the environment and on the precious yellow metal that has always proven to be a sought-after commodity.

