6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Railways, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.6% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roadways segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Transportation Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Airways Segment to Record 11.3% CAGR
In the global Airways segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transportation Management System Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Transportation Management Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Transportation Management Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Transportation Management Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Railways (Transportation Mode) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Railways (Transportation Mode) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Railways (Transportation Mode) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Roadways (Transportation Mode) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Roadways (Transportation Mode) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Roadways (Transportation Mode) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Airways (Transportation Mode) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Airways (Transportation Mode) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Airways (Transportation Mode) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Waterways (Transportation Mode) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Waterways (Transportation Mode) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Waterways (Transportation Mode) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Retail (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Retail (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Travel & Tourism (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Travel & Tourism (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Travel & Tourism (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Construction & Heavy Equipment (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Construction & Heavy Equipment (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Construction & Heavy Equipment (End-Use) Percentage
Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 25: Government Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Government Transportation (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Government Transportation (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Transportation Management System Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Transportation Management Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Transportation Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Transportation Management Systems Market in the
United States by Transportation Mode: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Transportation Management Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Transportation Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: United States Transportation Management Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Transportation Management Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: Transportation Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Transportation Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transportation Mode:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Transportation Management Systems Historic
Market Review by Transportation Mode in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Transportation Management Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transportation Mode for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Transportation Management Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Transportation Management Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Transportation Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Transportation Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Transportation Management Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Transportation Mode
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by Transportation Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transportation Management Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Transportation Management Systems Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Transportation Management Systems Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Transportation Management Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transportation Mode for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Transportation Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Transportation Mode:
2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Transportation Management Systems Market by
Transportation Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Transportation Management Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Transportation Management Systems Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Transportation Management System Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Transportation Management Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Transportation Management Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Transportation Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transportation Mode:
2020-2027
Table 59: Transportation Management Systems Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Transportation Mode: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Transportation Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Transportation Management Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 62: Transportation Management Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Transportation Management Systems Market in France by
Transportation Mode: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Transportation Management Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Transportation Mode:
2012-2019
Table 66: French Transportation Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Transportation Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Transportation Management Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Transportation Management Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Transportation Management Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Transportation Management Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Transportation Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Transportation Management Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Transportation Mode:
2012-2019
Table 72: German Transportation Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Transportation Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Transportation Management Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Transportation Management Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Transportation Management Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Transportation Management Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Transportation Mode for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Transportation Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Transportation Mode:
2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Transportation Management Systems Market by
Transportation Mode: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Transportation Management Systems
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Transportation Management Systems Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Transportation Management
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Transportation Mode for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Transportation Management Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Transportation Mode for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Transportation Management Systems
Market Share Analysis by Transportation Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transportation Management Systems in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Transportation Management Systems
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Transportation Management Systems Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Transportation Management Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transportation
Mode: 2020-2027
Table 89: Transportation Management Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Transportation Mode: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Transportation Management Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Transportation Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Transportation Management Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 92: Transportation Management Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Transportation Management Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Transportation Management Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Transportation Mode: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Transportation Mode:
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by Transportation Mode: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Transportation Management Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Transportation Management Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Transportation Management Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Transportation
Mode: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Transportation Management Systems
Historic Market Review by Transportation Mode in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 102: Transportation Management Systems Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Transportation
Mode for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Transportation Management Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 104: Transportation Management Systems Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of World Transportation Management Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
