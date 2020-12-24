New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transparent Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960328/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 51.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 60.9% CAGR



The Transparent Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 60.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 42% and 47.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 44.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

2.0 Concepts

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

Evoluce GmbH

LG Electronics, Inc.

Nexnovo Technology Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Planar Systems, Inc.

Pro Display

Samsung Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transparent Displays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Transparent Displays Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Transparent Displays Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Transparent Displays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States Transparent Displays Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian Transparent Displays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for Transparent Displays: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese Transparent Displays Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Transparent Displays Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: European Transparent Displays Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European Transparent Displays Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: Transparent Displays Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: Transparent Displays Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian Transparent Displays Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Transparent Displays:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



SPAIN

Table 13: Spanish Transparent Displays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



RUSSIA

Table 14: Russian Transparent Displays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 15: Rest of Europe Transparent Displays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 16: Asia-Pacific Transparent Displays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Asia-Pacific Transparent Displays Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 18: Transparent Displays Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



INDIA

Table 19: Indian Transparent Displays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 20: Transparent Displays Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transparent Displays:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 22: Latin American Transparent Displays Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 23: Latin American Transparent Displays Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 24: Argentinean Transparent Displays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



BRAZIL

Table 25: Transparent Displays Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



MEXICO

Table 26: Transparent Displays Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 27: Rest of Latin America Transparent Displays Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 28: The Middle East Transparent Displays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 29: The Middle East Transparent Displays Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 30: Iranian Market for Transparent Displays: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



ISRAEL

Table 31: Israeli Transparent Displays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 32: Saudi Arabian Transparent Displays Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 33: Transparent Displays Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 34: Transparent Displays Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



AFRICA

Table 35: African Transparent Displays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

