3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PVDF, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$116.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nitrocellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.3% CAGR
The Transfer Membrane market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Nylon Segment to Record 1.1% CAGR
In the global Nylon segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$28.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 181-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transfer Membrane Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Transfer Membrane Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Transfer Membrane Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Transfer Membrane Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PVDF (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$:
2020 to 2027
Table 5: PVDF (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PVDF (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Nitrocellulose (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Nitrocellulose (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Nitrocellulose (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Nylon (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Nylon (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic
Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Nylon (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Transfer Membrane Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Transfer Membrane Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Transfer Membrane Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Transfer Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Transfer Membrane Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Transfer Membrane Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 30: Transfer Membrane Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Transfer Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Transfer Membrane Historic Market Review by
Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 33: Transfer Membrane Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Transfer Membrane Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Transfer Membrane Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Transfer Membrane Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Transfer Membrane: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Transfer Membrane Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Transfer Membrane Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Transfer
Membrane in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Transfer Membrane Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 42: Transfer Membrane Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Transfer Membrane Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Transfer Membrane Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Transfer Membrane Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Transfer Membrane in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Transfer Membrane Market Review in China in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Transfer Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Transfer Membrane Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Transfer Membrane Market Demand Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Transfer Membrane Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Transfer Membrane Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Transfer Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Transfer Membrane Market in Europe in US$ by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Transfer Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Transfer Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Transfer Membrane Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Transfer Membrane Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Transfer Membrane Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Transfer Membrane Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Transfer Membrane Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Transfer Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Transfer Membrane Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Transfer Membrane Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Transfer Membrane Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Transfer Membrane Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Transfer Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Transfer Membrane Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Transfer Membrane Market in Retrospect in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Transfer Membrane Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Transfer Membrane Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Transfer Membrane Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Transfer Membrane Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Transfer Membrane in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Transfer Membrane Market Review in Italy in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Transfer Membrane Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Transfer Membrane: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Transfer Membrane Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Transfer Membrane Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Transfer Membrane in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Transfer Membrane Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Transfer Membrane Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Transfer Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Transfer Membrane Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Transfer Membrane Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Transfer Membrane Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Transfer Membrane Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Transfer Membrane Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Transfer Membrane Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Transfer Membrane Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Transfer Membrane Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Transfer Membrane Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Transfer Membrane Historic Market Review
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Transfer Membrane Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Transfer Membrane Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Transfer Membrane Historic Market
Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 96: Transfer Membrane Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Transfer Membrane Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Transfer Membrane Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of World Transfer Membrane Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Formats available: