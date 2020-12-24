New York, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960323/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Transfemoral Implantation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.6% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transapical Implantation segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.
Transaortic Implantation Segment to Record 15.5% CAGR
In the global Transaortic Implantation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$237.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$650.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960323/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Transfemoral
Implantation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Transfemoral Implantation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transfemoral
Implantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transapical
Implantation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Transapical Implantation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transapical Implantation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Transaortic
Implantation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Transaortic Implantation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Transaortic
Implantation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Procedures
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Procedures by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Procedures by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: China Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: France Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical
Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other Procedures for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure -
Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation,
Transaortic Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure -
Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation,
Transaortic Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure -
Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation,
Transaortic Implantation and Other Procedures - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Transfemoral
Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic
Implantation and Other Procedures Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Aortic Valve Replacement Procedures by Procedure - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transfemoral Implantation,
Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation and Other
Procedures for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960323/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: