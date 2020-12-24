Covina, CA, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater focus on designing automated intraosseous infusion devices is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global intraosseous infusion devices market. Automated infusion is considered to be safe for use for patients aged 6 years and below.
The global intraosseous infusion device market accounted for US$ 3560.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5%.
The report "Global Intraosseous Infusion Device Market, By Product Type (FAST1 Device, Dieckmann Modified Needle, BIG Device, EZ-IO Device, Jamshidi Needle, FAST Responder, Fastx Device, and NIO), By Technology (Battery Powered Driver, Manual IO Needles, and Impact Driven Devices), By Route Of Administration (Distal Femur, Sternum, Distal & Proximal Tibia, Calcaneus, and Head Of Humerus), By End User (Hospitals, Emergency Medical Services, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Care Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Increase in cardiovascular disease
According to WHO Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Four out of 5CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age. With the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases, the demand for the fastest and effective treatment is increasing which in-turn has increased the demand for the Intraosseous Infusion device. Therefore, boosting the market.
Rise in the number of trauma and emergency cases
Trauma and emergency cases are the major reasons for cardiovascular disease and death all over the world. Most of the time during such cases the patients does not have much time and require fast treatment. Intraosseous Infusion have been proven to be the most effective and adapted measure. Despite all the deaths, these emergency cases have been the driving factor for the global intraosseous infusion device market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global intraosseous infusion device market includes include Pyng Medical Corp., Biopsybell, Cook Medical Incorporated, PAVmed, PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare, Teleflex, Inc., and Becton Dickinson.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
