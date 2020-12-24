Covina, CA, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative braking analysis, autonomous trains, AI in maintenance and overhaul, and growing use of fuel cell power in heavy load transportation are the key market trends or technologies which will have a major impact on the hybrid train market in the future.
The global hybrid train market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecasted period.
The report "Global Hybrid Train Market, By Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), By Application (Passenger and Freight), By Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, and <200 km/h), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Growing demand for energy-efficient and less polluting train
Pollution has become a huge problem today and so the government is trying every possible way to control it for which there are various rule and new adaptations worldwide. Old trains caused huge emission causing more pollution due which the governments in several countries has compelled train manufacturers to adopt less pollution-causing trains. This led to the adoption of the ecofriendly hybrid trains, thereby boosting the global hybrid train market.
Government Funding’s
Metropolitan regions face huge traffic and increased demand for public transport. Government bodies are expected to invest heavily in developing support infrastructure and improving existing infrastructure to accommodate this demand. These investments result in new orders for trains thus, driving the global hybrid train market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Hybrid Train Market”, By Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), By Application (Passenger and Freight), By Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, <200 km/h) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global hybris train market includes CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, Wabtec Corporation (Ge Transportation), Hyundai Rotem, Hitachi, Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF), Toshiba and Cummins.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
