ISTANBUL, Turkey, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THODEX, a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017 based in Turkey and globalized under the license of FinCen MSB from the USA, has started to recruit users worldwide.



THODEX, which announced that it is now a global brand with its FinCen MSB license from the USA, started to recruit users worldwide while accelerating its activities in many countries in a short time. THODEX, which attracted attention when it was founded as the first cryptocurrency exchange to have more than 5 cryptocurrencies on its board in Turkey, soon became the "stock exchange of the first" with its new features and developments. THODEX established Turkey's first Bitcoin ATM in Nişantaşı, one of the most central districts of Istanbul in 2018. With the FinCen MSB license obtained in 2020, THODEX became Turkey's first licensed global crypto-currency stock exchange.

Drawing attention with low commission rates, THODEX introduced more than 20 types of crypto-currencies to its users. THODEX, which allows its users to control their investments with its features such as stop loss, price alarm and THODEX API, has also brought convenience to the forefront by providing crypto purchase with credit card. Affiliate Program, on the other hand, provides special opportunities to the user by enabling the user to earn commission on each person invited.

THODEX, the global cryptocurrency trading platform, celebrates its fourth year in the sector and the launch of a fully equipped global platform to its users thanks to its license from the USA with a raffle organized by THODEX USA. THODEX members are given Thodex Kit gifts consisting of 1 piece of Porcshe Panamera 4, 100 pieces of Apple Watch, 50 pieces of Sony PlayStation 4, 30 pieces of iPhone 11, 30 pieces of Samsung S10, 50 pieces of Macbook Air and 500 pieces of Bluetooth speakers, mobile charger, notebook-pen set, thermos). Gifts will be delivered by THODEX USA in the country of the members who win the gift.

