Covina, CA, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factors such as increasing rodent population and increasing damage due to rodent attack are responsible for the growth of the rodenticides market. New Product Launches Agreements, Partnerships, Approvals & Collaborations Acquisitions Expansions & Investments are some of the key strategies.
The global rodenticides market accounted for US$ 4.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.25%.
The report "Global Rodenticides Market, By Type (Non-anticoagulants and Anticoagulants (FGAR, SGAR)), By End use (Agricultural fields, Warehouses, Residential, and Commercial), By Mode of Application (Pellet, Spray, and Powder), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Impact of climatic changes on rodent proliferation
Rodent population responds more rapidly to favorable weather conditions, such as heavy rainfall, which could directly or indirectly proliferate rodent-borne pathogens, such as spirosis, a zoonotic bacterial disease, with an unknown, but probably high human and veterinary prevalence. Rodents breed prominently more in warmer climates and with the changing climatic or the global warming leads to the change in the population dynamics of rodents and their ecosystems, as. The proliferation of rodent population is related to climatic changes, which is a major international public health concern. Hantavirus infection is increasingly sensitive to climatic conditions.
Increase in demand for rodent pest control services from the hospitality and tourism sectors
The entertainment sector, warehouses, construction companies, foodservice segment, pharmaceutical companies, and the hospitality sector play an important role in encouraging the demand for pest control products & services, particularly for rodents. The economic losses due to the damages caused by pests, such as rodents, affect the tourism industry. The growth of the hospitality and entertainment sectors in urban areas due to the high purchasing power among consumers has driven the demand for rodent control products.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Rodenticides Market”, By Type (Non-anticoagulants and Anticoagulants (FGAR, SGAR)), By End use (Agricultural fields, Warehouses, Residential, and Commercial), By Mode of Application (Pellet, Spray, and Powder), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global rodenticides market includes Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Rentokil Initial Plc, JT Eaton, UPL Limited, Anticimex, Bell Laboratories Inc, Ecolab Inc, Rollins Inc, Abell Pest Control.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
