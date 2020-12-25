San Diego, CA, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starscope Monocular can transform your simple smartphone into a miniature Hubble space telescope. Yes, if there is one thing that smartphones do well, it’s develop. We have apps that can tell us where to drive, translate foreign languages and even do our shopping for us. However, one development that has remained one of the most exciting is turning your phone into your own observatory.

Okay, well, maybe it’s not THAT powerful. But trying out the Starscope Monocular after reading this Starscope Monocular review will only give you a taste of photography in a whole new light. Starscope Monocular is one of the most impressive out there today. A piece of hardware used to turn your phone into a miniature telescope? Well, we had to try it. Given its compact nature, you can bring the Starscope Monocular with you wherever you go for some spectacular imagery. So, what is a Starscope Monocular? Who’s it for? Let’s dive into some of the burning questions you might have about it in this Starscope Monocular review.

What is Starscope Monocular?

StarScope Monocular is a little piece of tech magic that has two uses. You have a compact monocular telescope that’ll work amazingly well whether you have your smartphone with you or not. You can put it right to your eye and use it as a miniature telescope wherever you are. You can stargaze at night time and check out the birds in the nearby forest without any other technology to help. The other use does require a smartphone, and you can use the Starscope Monocular for it to create your own personal observatory.

This is the reason most Starscope monocular reviews say they invest in this. All you have to do is slide it over your main camera and it’ll magnify everything you point your phone at. You can take crystal clear pictures of your favourite star constellations, the moon and - if you’re lucky - nearby planets. You can’t see these things in big detail with the naked eye, but with the Starscope Monocular you get to see it all.

Starscope Monocular review: What’s included?

Monocular (With integrated front lens cap)

Carrying strap (1/4” camera mount screw[M])

Carrying pouch (With belt loop)

Microfiber cloth

Lens cap (Back lens)

Mini Tripod (1/4” camera mount screw)

Starscope Monocular review: Features and Specifications

12x Zoom

293m/1000m Field of view

Multi-coated lens with center focus

Manual adjustable focus

Adjustable eye cup

Soft, shock absorbing finishing

Protective lens caps

Lightweight

Ergonomic design

How does Starscope Monocular work?

Starscope Monocular works very simply. When you get it you’ll see that it’s very similar to looking like half of a pair of binoculars. The hardware is made up of magnifying glass with steel or an aluminium barrel, a focus ring and more to let you zoom in wherever you want to see. It works well as a telephoto lens and all you have to do is hold it over the main lens of your camera phone and you can zoom in up to 12 times than what you usually see. It's a great way to take some beautiful photos of the moon and stars! The level of detail and clarity that you can achieve with the Starscope Monocular is incredible, and you can pull in a lot more light when you use this monocular, too. This allows you to nighttime shoot without any of the photo quality lowering.

Does the Starscope Monocular really work?

There are so many things that make your Starscope Monocular special and the biggest thing is in the build quality. Does it work? Absolutely. The glass inside the monocular is 100% multilayered green lenses, and the eye relief is of 20mm and a field of view of 293/1000m. With the lenses being scratch-free, you get a clear view of what you're looking at without worry. The greatest thing about the Starscope Monocular is that you will feel like you've upgraded your camera for your smartphone without having to pay out for a new phone.

Is Starscope Monocular easy to use?

This is probably one of the easiest pieces of additional technology that you can use so it's definitely not difficult to use. All you need to do is pop the Starscope Monocular out of the case and over your phone and you're ready to go. If you don't pop it over the camera you can just bring it to your eye. It's a simple piece of equipment to use and you'll have those awesome magnification capabilities immediately.

It’s almost impossible to imagine anyone having a hard time using it, as all the StarScope Monocular reviews say it’s so easy to use. All you really have to do to use this “naked” is to pop the StarScope Monocular for Android and iPhone devices out of your pocket or pull it out from your lanyard and bring it to your eyes, peering through it as you appear through a binoculars set.

If you want to use it in conjunction with your phone just put the viewing lens of the StarScope Monocular for iPhone and Android devices up against your camera lens and you immediately improve magnification capabilities of your phone camera right away. This Starscope Monocular review isn't the only one that'll tell you the same - it's just that simple.

Do I need an iPhone to use Starscope Monocular?

Newsflash! You do not need to use an iPhone to use a Starscope Monocular. Not only could you use an Android, you don't even need a smartphone. You can use it without a phone entirely, giving you the chance to use a telescopic lens for fun. Who is Starscope Monocular good for?

Starscope Monocular reviews confirm those who love to stargaze, to stare at the moon and take some epic photographs will find the Starscope Monocular an amazing investment.

Photographers everywhere will love being able to get a chance to stare out to the moon and see it up close in intricate detail. Serious photographers will love the fact that they can use a small piece of hardware to transform the photos that they take. All Starscope Monocular reviews say you can get so much more from it than those professional-grade cameras!

Why should you get a Starscope Monocular?

The Starscope Monocular review has hopefully convinced you that this is one piece of equipment you want for your house. However, there are plenty of reasons why you should invest in one and we've got them for you below:

It's Light . The Starscope Monocular is lightweight and isn't difficult to carry wherever you are going. It doesn't take much room in your pocket or bag, either, so it's one of the most portable pieces of equipment around for taking great photos.

. The Starscope Monocular is lightweight and isn't difficult to carry wherever you are going. It doesn't take much room in your pocket or bag, either, so it's one of the most portable pieces of equipment around for taking great photos. Magnification. Those who have trouble with their vision will love to use the Starscope Monocular to read the fine print. It works very similarly to the magnifying glass you usually use, and distance reading is much easier with the Starscope Monocular.

Those who have trouble with their vision will love to use the Starscope Monocular to read the fine print. It works very similarly to the magnifying glass you usually use, and distance reading is much easier with the Starscope Monocular. Usage. You can use this piece of equipment for inside and outside use, and it's designed with shock resistant materials - just in case you knock it! Some of the models out there are also water and dust resistant, which is excellent for outdoor use.

Where can I buy a Starscope Monocular?

There is one place you can buy the Starscope Monocular at the very best price and that's with the official website. You can cut out the middleman and get your Starscope Monocular with the company who makes them, and this helps you to keep the price low. You don't have to spend tons of money, and you can get top-tier hardware to the people who need it the most. The best price comes from the official website, and it's going to be here that you save money on this piece of kit!

Starscope Monocular Pros and Cons

As with any product you want to buy, you need to know the pros and cons of buying the Starscope Monocular and we've got the list you need below!

Pros

Crystal clear visuals and a chance to see in high definition - even under the most extreme magnification.

Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, your Starscope Monocular works with them all. You don't have to buy a flashy new phone to be able to use it.

You don't even need a phone or tablet to use it - you can enjoy it right up to your eye directly.

Compact piece of equipment, so is very easy to carry around

Lightweight - you don't get weighed down when you carry it

Materials are of a high quality, and it's built to last despite its size

As you can go directly to the manufacturer, you'll save money on it! Cost is always a worry for new technology - but not with the Starscope Monocular

Cons

It takes a little time to line it up perfectly to your camera but with a little practice, you'll manage it!

It's a little difficult to get those panoramic shots, but with the right angles and placement you should get the shots you want.

Conclusion

This Starscope Monocular review should have answered all those questions you had about it and while there are a lot of options out there right now, this is the most promising you'll find! You get the moon, the stars and the planets which makes the Starscope Monocular one of the most coveted products out there. You will see how it's head and shoulders above the rest and it's a dream to use! We are sure you'll fall in love with it pretty quickly!

Contact:

Official Website: http://b.link/starscopemonocular

Source Email: support@activemyhome.com

COMPANY ADDRESS:

Thinknix Enterprises Limited

1286 University Ave #1019

San Diego, CA 92103-3312

USA

