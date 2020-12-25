Covina, CA, Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand of Group I and Group II base oils in the automotive industry is projected to remain a key driving factor for market growth. Base oils are a major constituent of any lubricant which helps them to obtain different specifications such as viscosity, pour point, oxidation, thermal stability, seal compatibility, and additive solubility.

The global base oil market filtration technologies market accounted for US$ 27.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%.

The report "Global Base Oil Market, By Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V), By Application (Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Metalworking Fluid) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Business Intelligence Report @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4515

Key Highlights:

In May 2018, Chevron Corporation entered into an agreement with Novvi, LLC (US) through one of the divisions of its subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. for the development and commercialization of renewable base oil technologies.

In August 2019, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation, chose Synergy Additives Company S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) as the distributor of its Group IV/V base stocks (synthetic base stocks) in the regions of Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The development helped enhance the company’s geographic presence.

In February 2017, Saudi Aramco launched its base oil marketing business to supply API Group I, II, and III base stocks. The Group I oils are offered under the DURA brand name, Group II under the PRIMA name, and Group III under the ULTRA brand name. Apart from streamline its base oil strategy, this development helped establish the company as an active supplier in the base oil market.

Analyst View:

Increasing demand for high-grade oils in the automotive industry

There is a huge demand for custom-made oils ever since the advanced engine technology are extensively in demand. For such engine to be able to do its tasks i.e., high speed and harsh condition, the selection of base oil plays an important role. Engine oils are composed of 70–90 percent base oil and 10–30 percent additives. Thus, the growing demand for high-grade engine oils is expected to boost the base oil market.

Lucrative market opportunities from BRIC countries

BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) are expected to be lucrative markets for lubricants during the forecast period. According to the World Bank estimates, approximately 41% of the world’s population is in the BRIC countries, and this population is expected to increase further.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Base Oil Market”, By Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V), By Application (Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Metalworking Fluid) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Request a PDF Brochure @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4515

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global base oil market filtration technologies market accounted for US$ 27.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of group, application, and region.

Depending upon the group, group II is dominating the market due the its application in a multitude of applications such as marine and gas engine applications, in trunk piston engine oils, and other applications in the base oil industry.

Based on the application, the automotive oil application segment is projected to lead the market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the automotive sector in the developing regions. Furthermore, the surge in the population in the regions of Asia Pacific is driving the demand for the automotive industry, and thus propelling the market for the automotive oil application segment of the base oil.

By region, Asia Pacific dominates the global base oil market and the main consumer are China and India. This is mainly due to increasing GDP led by the rising industrial activities that has increased the demand for base oil.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Base-Oil-Market-4515

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global base oil market includes, ExxonMobil Corporation British Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corporation, Saudi Aramco, Total SA, Sepahan Oil Company, Bahrain Lube Base Oil Co., Lukoil, Indian Oil Corporation.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Browse Related Reports:

To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com