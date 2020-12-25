Quietum Plus supplement - Everything about the hearing aid and tinnitus cure solution Quietum Plus discussed. Details Quietum Plus reviews with benefits, side effects and dosage.

Quietum Plus supplement - Everything about the hearing aid and tinnitus cure solution Quietum Plus discussed. Details Quietum Plus reviews with benefits, side effects and dosage.

New York City, NY , Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A simple way to support your hearing health is what Quietum Plus, the new dietary supplement, is promising to offer you. If you are fed up with the constant ringing in your ears or even if you just feel that you can’t hear as clearly as you once used to, Quietum Plus is quite possibly, the solution for you. Whether you are suffering from tinnitus or hearing loss, Quietum Plus offers you long term relief through its unique formula. So what makes Quietum Plus unique?

In this Quietum Plus review, we shall take an in-depth look at the authenticity of the claims made by the product including the quality of the ingredients used, the side-effects it could possibly have, the dosage a user will have to follow, and everything else you need to know about this dietary supplement.

Quietum Plus Review - A Permanent Tinnitus Cure Formula?

Before we go into the detailed Quietum Plus Review, let us first try to understand what Quietum Plus really is.

According to the product website, Quietum Plus is an all-natural dietary supplement in capsule form, created using unique formula and consisting of some common and some rare ingredients. The supplement contains a mix of vitamins, plants, and herbs, which can help anyone support their hearing health.

The Quietum Plus formula is the result of a vision of a world where everybody can easily and naturally support the natural health of their hearing. It is the product of years of research and testing.

Product Name Quietum Plus Category Ear Health Main Benefits It improves ear health and relief from tinnitus. Ingredients of Quietum Plus Yam, Fenugreek, Dong Quai, L-Tyrosine, Motherwort, Black Cohosh Oat grass, Pacific Kelp, Hops Extract, Blessed Thistle Administration Route Oral Dosage Instruction Take 2 Capsules per day Result 2-3 months Alcohol Warning No Restrictions Quantity 60 Capsules per bottle Side Effects No Major Side Effects reported Price $49.00 (Check for Discount) Availability Only through the official website Official Website Click Here

The Ingredients Used in Quietum Plus Supplement

All the ingredients used in Quietum Plus capsules are 100% natural. The formula uses a mix of vitamins, herbs, and plants all hygienically sourced from nature.

Black Cohosh (Root)

Black Cohosh sometimes called black bugbane or fairy candle is a flowering plant that’s native to North America. It is said to help calm the nervous system and also aid the communication between the brain and the ears. Black cohosh also nourishes auditory nerves and promotes the growth of hair follicles.

Blessed Thistle (Herb)

Blessed Thistle is a plant in the family Asteraceae, native to the Mediterranean region from the north of Portugal, to the south of France and east of Iran. It is said to have measurable antibacterial, antifungal,

and anti-inflammatory properties and can protect you from dame caused by noise pollution and oxidative stress.

Chaste Tree (Fruit)

Chaste Tree, also known as Vitex and Abraham’s balm is a plant that is native to the Mediterranean region and Asia. Chasteberry is said to reduce headaches and has many anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory effects which is an important advantage mentioned in this Quietum Plus review.

Dong Quai (Root)

Dong Quai, known commonly as Angelica Sinensis is an herb indigenous to China. This traditional herb is said to treat hypertension and also improve brain function in people suffering from hearing loss.

False Unicorn

False Unicorn is also known as the blazing star or fairy wand, is an herb that is traditionally used to treat issues relating to hormones and the nervous system.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a commonly used spice that is good for blood flow and also helps lower blood sugar levels. It also helps avoid brain tissue inflammation

Hops Extract

Hops are the dried, flowering part of the hop plant that is native to Europe, North America, and Western Asia. It is said to have many pain-relieving properties

Licorice (Root)

Licorice is an herbaceous legume native to Western Asia and Southern Europe. It is often used in the treatment of tinnitus.

L-Tyrosine

L-Tyrosine is one of the 20 standard amino acids that are used by cells to synthesize proteins. It improves cognitive functions including hearing. It also helps in reducing stress.

Motherwort

Motherwort, also known as Lion’s tail is an herbaceous plant in the mint family and has many medicinal properties. It is used to control blood pressure and anxiety.

Oat Grass

Oat Grass, sometimes called the common oat, is a cereal grain, grown for its seed. It has also been used traditionally for medicinal properties. It alkalizes the body and is also very rich in antioxidants.

Pacific Kelp

Kelps are algae seaweeds that are a rich source of antioxidants. It helps in reducing inflammation and also increases red blood cell count.

Partridgeberry

Partridgeberries are the fruits of a creeping woody shrub seen across North America. It is said to have anti-inflammatory properties.

Red Clover

Red clover is an herbaceous plant native to Europe, Western Asia, and Northwest Africa. It is traditionally used to treat the hearing imbalance.

Red Raspberry

Red Raspberry is a fruit native to Europe and Northern Asia. It is high in antioxidants and has been used traditionally to treat ringing years.

Sage (Leaf)

Sage is an evergreen shrub in the mint family native to the Mediterranean region but found in many places throughout the world. It is commonly used to treat hearing loss and other issues relating to the ear.

Soy Isoflavones

Soy Isoflavones are polyphenols found in soy products. Clinical studies suggest that soy Isoflavones may improve cognitive functions. It aids hearing by improving brain cells.

Mexican Yam (Root)

Mexican yam is an excellent source of manganese, potassium, and fiber and is said to have properties that improve auditory nerves. It has been traditionally used as a remedy for tinnitus.

Other ingredients include Gelatin, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, and Silicon Dioxide.

>>>> Click Here To Order Quietum Plus Supplement From the Manufacturer's Website

How Can Quietum Plus Benefit You?

Of all our five senses, hearing is possibly the most underrated. We tend to take our hearing ability for granted. But it hits you hard when you begin to lose your hearing ability or start having pain in your ears.

You can damage your ears quite unintentionally – due to water entering the ears while you are bathing or because you’ve inserted a Q-tip improperly. Even the slightest discomfort in your ears can give you sleepless nights. But when the pain subsides or the impediments are cleared we forget our ears again.

What we fail to realize is that our ears are constantly bombarded with noise. We do not tend to make noise pollution seriously. This has a progressive effect and with time we begin to lose our hearing ability.

Imagine not being able to listen to your favorite music! Imagine not being able to hear the vehicle speeding towards you! Imagine not being able to hear the voices of your favorite people – your kids, your father, your mother, your husband or wife, your closest friends! The world wouldn’t be the same for you!

That’s why you need to pay attention and give due importance to your hearing health. Our bodies are not immortal. It stays healthy only if you take care of it. There are many benefits that taking Quietum Plus regularly can bring you, in regards to your hearing health.

Relief from Tinnitus

Tinnitus is caused by damaged hairs in the auditory cells that help in hearing. This is caused by various reasons including noise pollution and aging. Tinnitus can be really bothersome, and although it isn’t a sign of something serious, it can seriously affect your daily routine. It can trouble you at work or at home and affect your mood. Quietum Plus offers to give you relief from tinnitus by improving your ear health. Many of the ingredients used in Quietum Plus has been traditionally used for the treatment of tinnitus.

Improved hearing

Loss of hearing can be really scary. When you first realize you can no longer hear sounds as clearly as you once used to, it can hit you real hard. For someone who is experiencing hearing loss, there is no greater joy than being able to hear loud and clear again. You begin to appreciate your ability to hear sounds a whole lot more. This is one of the benefits that Quietum Plus is offering. Its unique formula improves nerve function which in turn enhances hearing ability.

Reduce the chances of infection

One of the main reasons for issues relating to hearing is infection. Infection in your ears not only affects your ability to hear but can also cause excruciating pain and discomfort. There are quite a few ingredients in Quietum Plus that have ant-bacterial, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties which reduces your chances of getting an infection.

Besides these, taking Quietum Plus will give you many added benefits. It protects auditory hair cells and improves your cognitive functions. It also reduces stress which in turn aids mental focus and memory retention. Additionally, it also helps in regulating blood sugar and blood pressure. The ingredients used in the capsule will help ultimately improve your overall health and leave you feeling more energetic.

Does Quietum Plus Have Any Side Effects?

Quietum Plus does not seem to have any visible side effects since all the ingredients used are sourced naturally. Besides, Quietum Plus is made and packaged right here in the United States in an FDA registered and GMP certified facility. So there shouldn’t be any worries regarding its quality.

The product, however, contains soy, which is a common allergen. So those who have soy allergies should stay away from this product. Pregnant or nursing mothers, children under eighteen, and individuals with a known medical condition should also consult a physician before using this dietary supplement.

How to Use Quietum Plus Supplement?

You can find the Quietum Pill dosage printed on the bottle for your benefit. As a dietary supplement, adults are recommended to take two capsules daily with a meal. A single bottle of Quietum Plus contains sixty capsules. So one bottle of Quietum Plus will last for a month.

It is ideal to take the capsules in the mornings and on a daily basis to get the best results. Alternative skipping will inadvertently affect the results. So this dosage should be strictly followed for at least three months if you want to see positive results.

Is Quietum Plus a Magic Pill?

All claims of magic pills are in fact not legit to fool the unsuspecting. If you’re searching for a magic pill, you might as well look somewhere else, because Quietum Plus is not one.

When it comes to your body, there are no shortcuts. The Quietum Plus official website clearly states that its formula only works in tandem with a healthy lifestyle. It is no quick-fix. Along with regular use of the supplement, you will need to make some small changes in how you take care of your ear, if you wish to enhance your hearing health.

Do some easy ear-exercises Don’t stick things in your ear Don’t expose yourself to loud noise Get regular checkups Learn how the ear works

How Long Will Quietum Plus Take to work?

A lot of people get discouraged when they don’t see immediate results and tend to give up. But giving-up won’t get you anything in life. Everything thing that is worth having, takes effort. Our bodies are not machines and naturally, it will take time to heal. Besides, every person’s body is different. Some people might start seeing results immediately, while for some others, it might take a bit longer – and you might be one of them!

Given that this is an all-natural solution that doesn’t have any side effects, it is going to take time to see a complete change. That’s why it is always advisable to continue the medication for at least two or three months before you even think of deciding to drop it.

How Long Will The Results Stay?

Research suggests that the longer you use the supplement, the longer the results will stay. If you use the supplement for at least two or three months, then the results seem to stay for up to two years. However, these positive results also depend on how you continue with your lifestyle. The results seem to disappear in people who revert back to unhealthy lifestyles and practices that are damaging to the ear.

So, for the best and long-lasting results, it is ideal to continue the supplement medication along with healthy hearing habits for a prolonged period.

How Much Does Quietum Plus Cost?

The cost of a bottle of Quietum Plus is $69. A single container of Quietum Plus contains 60 veggie capsules and will give you 30 servings which will last for a month.

However, the best value option for you is to get the 6-bottle pack. That way, you can get a bottle of Quietum Plus for a discounted price of $49 each. You will only have to pay a total of $294, which will save you $120.

Alternatively, you can also opt for the 3-bottle pack for a discounted price of $177 at $59 a bottle and save $30.

To get the best out of Quietum Plus you have to ideally use it for at least three months. So, it’s always best to choose a larger pack instead of a single bottle as it will save you money and also give you better results.

You have nothing to risk as you are also covered by a 60-days “100% Healthy or Money Back” guarantee! If you’re unsatisfied with the supplement for any reason, you can just send an email and get a prompt refund, no questions asked.

Where Can You Get Quietum Plus Supplement?

Quietum Plus is only available on the official website due to the ongoing pandemic. The website is easy to access and you can purchase the item in your desired pack with just a few clicks. The product will arrive at your doorstep in no time.

However, the demand for the Quietum Plus supplement has increased during the pandemic. And since each bottle of Quietum Plus is manufactured in an FDA registered and GMP certified facility, making a new batch of the supplement will naturally take time. So you will have to act quickly to purchase the item before the stocks run out.

But be aware that there are fake websites on the internet selling fake supplements with the same or similar names. Make sure you buy Quietum Plus only from the official website.

Besides, you can only avail of the refund in case you need it (even though it’s highly unlikely), only if you purchase Quietum Plus supplement from the official website

This item can be shipped anywhere within the United States free of cost. However, the item can be shipped only to select countries outside the U. S. due to Covid-19 protocols.

Quietum Plus official website - https://quietumplus.com

Customer Response on Quietum Plus Supplement

Customer response to Quietum Plus has been fairly positive. We couldn’t find any negative reviews or customer complaints regarding the supplement. And as far as the customer service is concerned, customers are immensely satisfied with how the supplement is produced, packed, and delivered to them. It is easy to understand that the quality of the supplement from its very first use.

Is Quietum plus Good?

There are many fraudulent products in the market today that cheat customers by making false promises. However, it is easy to differentiate them as they are quite vague when discussing their ingredients and process of manufacture. There are also products that use harmful chemicals that will in turn have many side-effects.

Quietum Plus is surely a good supplement, because quite a few numbers of its users have attested to significant results. It is all made from natural ingredients and does not have any side-effects. You can only gain health by taking the supplement.

Besides, the manufacturer believes in the formula so much, that they have offered a sixty-day money-back guarantee if the product doesn’t work for you. They couldn’t possibly provide this option.

Quietum Plus Review - Final Verdict

The supplement has been tried by thousands of customers all around the world with favorable results. There haven’t been any customer complaints about the Quietum Plus so far, and the demand for the supplement has only increased. All these suggest that this supplement could be the real deal.

As mentioned in this Quietum Plus review, it is 100% risk-free and you stand to lose nothing because of the 60-day money-back guarantee that is being offered. It is definitely worth a shot.

>>>>Click Here To Order Quietum Plus Supplement From The Official Website (60 Days Money-Back Guarantee)

Quietum Plus Reviews

We tried to collect as many Quietum plus customer reviews as we can to get a clearer picture of the product and all of them seem to unanimously agree that Quietum Plus works perfectly. Most of those who have used the supplement testify that Quietum Plus has considerably improved their condition. Some others say that they have been completely cured and you can see how much it has affected them emotionally from their heart-touching words. Here are some of the reviews that we came across:

“Tinnitus had been bothering me for years. I had approached many doctors and used countless medications before I came across Quietum Plus. And I can tell you, it practically saved my life. I no longer hear that metallic sound in my ears and I’m so relieved. I concentrate on my work much better now. I hadn’t even realized that it had begun affecting my mood until my colleagues told me. I’m grateful to Quietum Plus. My wife tells me I am a much happy person now.”

- Desmond, Texas.

“I had been fed up with the constant ringing in my ears. I had thought that there is just no solution to this problem and had decided to just live on with it. My closest buddy Sam had to persuade me quite a bit before I agreed to try Quietum Plus. I was surprised when I began seeing differences. The frequency of the ringing became lesser and lesser and then completely stopped. It has been quite some time since I last heard that dreaded noise. I’m glad I started using Quietum Plus. I’ve also followed all the tips that had been advised which have also helped improve my condition, I guess. I plan to continue doing so.”

- Dwayne Joseph, Miami.

“Initially, I had thought it was just another sham. But I was desperate and decided to try it out. And I’m so glad I did. I had used hundreds of other medications and supplements before and I can tell you none of them has worked for me as Quietum Plus has. There is a significant improvement in my hearing and that has given me back my confidence. I’m so much more of a happy person now.”

- Maria Sanchez, New York

“I don’t know about others, but Quietum Plus didn’t seem to have much of an effect on me in the beginning. I had almost decided to give up using it. But my husband persuaded me to continue for a while longer. He’s much more patient than me you see. And I’m so thankful to him for that because I did take his advice and I feel much, much better now. With the next week, I began to experience changes. Now, my hearing problems seem to have disappeared completely.”

- Darla, Minnesota

“I have been using Quietum Plus for more than three months now and my hearing has improved a lot. I’m a very skeptical person and I was sure it was not going to work. I only agreed to try Quietum Plus to prove my friend wrong. But it seems, he has proved me wrong. My hearing has improved enough for me to concede that I was wrong”

- Angela Watkins, Tennessee

“No one knows the struggle I had been through before I began using Quietum Plus. I work at an office where I’m required to do regular presentations. I would be minutes into a presentation and suddenly, out of nowhere, I would feel it coming from all directions, that ringing in my ears. When it began to reoccur again and again, I began to think that something was wrong with me. At the time I didn’t realize it had to do with my hearing. I had thought that the ringing came from my head. I was afraid to tell anyone and I feared for my future. I was depressed and it began to affect my work. Finally, I was asked by my employer to take a break. I knew I was going to lose my job. It was then that one of my colleagues came to me and enquired what was wrong. I didn’t want to tell her anything, but I was so broken that everything came flowing out. It was who told me that I was probably suffering from tinnitus. I hadn’t even heard about this condition before. She suggested I use Quietum Plus and I haven’t looked back since. I no longer get that ringing noise and I still have my job. I can’t thank her enough for telling me about Quietum Plus!”

- Amy J, Atlanta.

“I came to know about Quietum Plus through an old friend. We hadn’t spoken for a long time. I’m so glad I did call her over the phone that day. Apparently, she too had been suffering from the same problem and Quietum Plus had worked for her. I was glad I was not alone, but I was not sure that it would work for me since I was on the older side. But wonderful things do happen! I did give it a try and it worked for me too.”

- Alex Rakes, Michigan

“My wife had been suffering from tinnitus for quite some time and I could see the struggle she was going through, right in front of my eyes. She couldn’t seem to sleep in peace. She seemed to be quite all right during the day but every night she laid down to sleep, she would feel the piercing noise coming from nowhere. We tried many medications and that ate up a lot of our savings. I was both angry and sad that I couldn’t do anything about it. I remember reading a news article about Quietum Plus on the internet. I’m not tech-savvy, but purchasing the supplement seemed easy enough and so I did. My wife has been using Quietum Plus for six months. She hasn’t lost sleep for almost four months now. I only wish I had heard about Quietum Plus earlier. I loathe the amount of money I had to spend but at least I was able to find this solution. God bless the good people that have put together this incredible medicine at such an affordable price!”

- Blake Johnson, Texas

>>>>Click Here To Order Quietum Plus Supplement From The Official Website (60 Days Money-Back Guarantee)

Media Contact

You can contact Quietum Plus Customer Service for any questions, comments, or testimonials.

Contact Person: Stephen Gomez

Role: Support Manager

Email: support@quietumplus.com

By Phone: United States & Canada: (877) 752-0886

About ConsumersCompanion

ConsumersCompanion is an e-commerce news and product review website for dietary supplements including vitamins, and we are dedicated to presenting only the most effectual supplements manufactured by the most trusted brands in the industry.



We’re dedicated to giving information about products that facilitate your health. Each natural supplement, you’ll find on our website have been judged by our research team for its quality, formulated by an FDA approved, GMP certified lab. Every product we highlight is backed by a money-back guarantee and our secure website confirm a safe shopping practice for our customers. In addition, our knowledgeable experts are ready to clarify all your doubts and help you gain better health.

It’s sometimes hard to cut through all the junk that’s out there when all you require is a solution to your trouble. Marketing professionals have knowledge about the health issues people have and they take advantage of our strong desires to gain better health.



Contact Person: Damian Marino

Press Release Email: contact@consumerscompanion.com

Phone: +14708238160

#########################

Disclosure by content creator

Statements on the Quietum Plus website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using the product.This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done at your own risk. Consult a qualified professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from these links is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.







This news has been published for the above source. ConsumersCompanion [ID=16052]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is either posted on the Websites or is accessible via a weblink contained in a post or article distributed via one or more of the Websites in order to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Featured Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Featured Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Featured Product on the linked web site, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party offering the Featured Product.

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Featured Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Featured Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

While KISS PR may receive compensation in connection with your purchase of a Featured Product as described above, KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint or concern relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint or concern directly to the Product Reviewer.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANYOF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment