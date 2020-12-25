Dallas, TX , Dec. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stories have always been around—and not just in the form of movies and books. Day to day, everyone is affected by stories without even realizing it.

Take a look back to the most interesting story you’ve recently heard – it was probably through a friend or on the internet. Why did that story grab your attention? Why did it stick with you? It likely touched your emotions and made you think. Even after years, you’ll remember a good story.

This goes to show just how powerful storytelling can be. Many businesses have realized the impact a good tale can have, which is why they started incorporating storytelling to establish their brand image and other marketing tactics. Major companies have even created entire campaigns based on a story concept successfully. A great example of this being Nike, who has been employing storytelling branding since their 1999 Michael Jordan retirement campaign, and have continued to advertise their products through stories since then.

In order to increase your customer engagement, it is ideal to establish an interesting brand story. It’s also widely agreed that social media is the best platform to engage your current customers and attract new ones. By combining these two factors, sharing your brand’s story on social media, is bound to give you positive results. When executed correctly, storytelling branding will keep you on the mind of your customer.

But how exactly do you create your brand’s story to attract customers? Here are some effective tips for storytelling that will enhance customer engagement.

Make the Story Meaningful

The most effective way to tell your brand’s story is by making it meaningful to your target audience. You can utilize all the target market research your business has conducted to understand their behavior. Highlight the key points which you can incorporate in your storytelling to make it relevant and meaningful to these specific customers.

Understand what matters to your target audience, and what makes your services and products meaningful to them. Consider their short term goals and long term goals related to your services and products. For instance, if your target audience is travelers, then don’t just highlight how your service or product is more affordable than others. Instead, show them how it can assist them during their travels.

After you identify what means most to your customers, you will be able to create a relevant storyline accordingly.

Think Like Your Customers

When you update your social media platforms regarding a new product, business information, or other informative content, it is usually simple and to the point. Why not make it more interesting to attract the customers’ attention?

Create a story about the new piece of information you are sharing. It doesn’t have to be elaborate; merely a few well-crafted lines will do the trick. These updates will have higher engagement rates as compared to your previous simple ones.

Try out some short stories that highlight the common problems your target audience face, and how the problem can be resolved after using your brand. Be as creative as you want to be, and you will notice the engagement on these posts increasing.. By treating social media updates like short-form blog posts, you’ll be keeping things interesting for your target audience.

Emotional Storytelling

Emotional storytelling has the greatest impact on the audience. This being said, not every post necessarily has to be tear-jerking. Focus on a lighthearted, fun storyline that inspires and empowers the target audience.

Touching the emotions of your customers will form stronger connections and affiliations, as well as enhancing the social media presence of your brand through greater engagement.

Creating such a narrative is not always easy; here are some points to consider when opting for emotional storytelling:

Keep things relatable – this technique is not going to work if your target audience can’t relate to the content and message of the story. Make sure you establish a storyline that makes them feel supported, understood, and seen.

Keep it relevant to your brand – creativity is undoubtedly important, but so is relevance. Even if your story is touching, if it isn’t related to your services or products, and your overall brand image, then it won’t be effective. Remember, the purpose of the story is still to build your brand image and sell your product.

Keep the content authentic – consumers today are smart and can spot a cheap marketing tactic from a mile away. Make sure to keep things original and avoid copying content or concepts from other brands.

Utilize User-Generated Content

Your target audience has many stories; just ask them to share some with you. Make it even more interesting by providing them a concept or a prompt and making it a competition. Social media users love a good contest.

Be sure to give them a word limit so that you can easily share their stories on your social media platforms. Another effective way is to divide it into parts to add the factor of suspense and keep the audience and participants interested.

Your existing audience might have already shared some stories regarding your brand. Repost them. (Be sure to get their permission first and give credit for their work.) For instance, if you sell children's toys, encourage your customers to share videos and images of the kids playing with those toys, or of the kids doing a short tutorial of the toys.

Such posts are definitely going to enhance the engagement levels and help customers to connect more with your brand.

Make Use of Visuals

Strong visuals work best on social media platforms, so when sharing the story of your brand on social media, consider showing instead of telling. How can you do that?

There are numerous ways of doing this, for instance, infographics, illustration, relevant photos, or a compelling video. You will notice a higher engagement on the posts that include some form of visual aspect, compared to that of an all-text post.

You have only a few seconds to capture the attention of your target audience on social media and motivate them to stop and read your post. Simply including a photo can make the story interesting and eye-catching as it encourages the audience to visualize the narrative.

Try using such a visual that conveys the story concept across in a few seconds. Even if the audience doesn’t read the text, the visual will leave an impact on them.

In today’s world, consumers have numerous choices and better control over their purchasing decisions. While this is great from the perspective of a consumer, it makes it much harder for businesses to encourage their target audience to try their brand. This is why the storytelling technique is important: setting your brand apart through creativity and emotional impact will keep you in your audience’s mind and therefore increase engagement and conversion.

Test drive brand story by Sending Press Releases with KISS PR Brand Story PressWire

Read about Qamar Zaman Book here:

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/google-knowledge-panel-book-qamar-104000802.html

Build Google Knowledge Panel Using Press Release Distribution SPECIAL OFFER FROM the book author Qamar Zaman



Buy the book

Everyone who purchases the Book, Google Knowledge Panel Guide (step by Step) using this link, will benefit from an additional offer valued at $497 worth of press release distribution in GlobeNewswire, YAHOO News, AP News and 100 news websites. (Subject to meeting guidelines).

How to:

Send a copy of your book purchase receipt to az@kisspr.com to qualify for the large media distribution offer. (See notes below)

1) Buy the book

2) Follow Qamar Zaman on Instagram

3) Send your receipt to prsales@kisspr.com

4) Write a press release reading the book guidelines.

5) Have the release evaluated by sending the release to our editors for review.

6) Get you press release approved as per our guidelines

** Purchase of the book and submitting a press release does not constitute a guaranteed knowledge panel.

Media Contact:

Qamar Zaman

Google Knowledge Panel Book Author



prsales@kisspr.com









This news has been published for the above source. Qamar Zaman Google Knowledge Panel Book Author [ID=15406]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is either posted on the Websites or is accessible via a weblink contained in a post or article distributed via one or more of the Websites in order to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Featured Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Featured Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Featured Product on the linked web site, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party offering the Featured Product.

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Featured Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Featured Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

While KISS PR may receive compensation in connection with your purchase of a Featured Product as described above, KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint or concern relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint or concern directly to the Product Reviewer.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANYOF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment