New York City, NY, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the availability of advanced phone cameras, users can now record their cherished memories by clicking photographs. When the phone's internal memory gets used up, users have to use cloud storage and pen drives. Cloud storages have a recurring cost and pen drives have limited storage. MemorySafeX is a new device available in the market that the manufacturers claim can solve all these storage problems faced by photography enthusiasts. The small device can locate all the photographs and videos stored in the connected smartphone and transfer them to its 64 GB storage. According to the manufacturers, this backup device can store up to 64,000 photographs.

This review will tell interested buyers more about the product.

About MemorySafeX

According to the manufacturers, MemorySafeX seems to be an easy-to-use storage device that is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. It has made life simple for smartphone users making good use of their phone cameras. There are satisfied users across the world who vouch for this device. After the purchase of a smartphone, MemorySafeX can be connected to the phone and all the videos and stills will automatically be transferred. The user can then delete everything from phone's gallery and shoot more pictures and videos. Purchasing the additional warranty ensures that the user gets more protection with the purchase and their cherished images.

How Does MemorySafeX Work?

MemorySafeX is a portable device that looks like a pen drive and has a USB port on one side and a C-Type port on the other. According to the manufacturers, this is a very sophisticated backup device that has unique software. After connecting to a smartphone, the software is automatically downloaded and installed on the phone. On clicking the Backup Now" button, this backup device starts scanning the smartphone for photo and video files. It can locate the photos and videos from the smartphone, transfer them, arrange them, delete the duplicate files and store them. It can then be connected to any computer, another Android or iOS smartphone for browsing. When MemorySafeX is connected the next time, for another phase of backup, it locates the duplicates and does not transfer them.

How to Use MemorySafeX?

Generally, the users shouldn't be facing much trouble while activating and operating the storage device. It's simple to use, just like any other USB device. Listed below are some points to remember-

Users need to take the device and insert it into the USB port of their operating systems.

The device is compatible with both iOS and Android systems.

Once it's plugged in, it gets activated automatically.

Now, there's an app that has to be downloaded by the users.

After the installation of the app is complete, the device now scans the pictures and videos present in the system.

Users can choose the pictures and videos they intend on storing in the device.

After the pictures and videos have been copied onto the device, users may eject it, and keep it safely with them. The photos and videos stored in the device will not get deleted.

It's a 64GB storage device and as per the manufacturers, 64,000 pictures can be copied onto the device. Customers who wish to save more pictures must purchase more than one unit.

Benefits of MemorySafeX

It is an automatic and fast file transfer.

MemorySafeX is a plug and play device.

The device is portable, easy-to-use, and can be used on the go.

It gets activated once connected to a smartphone.

The device detects photos, transfers, and stores them from both iOS and Android smartphones.

It skips the duplicate files.

There's no internet connection required.

It supports all types of files, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, MPEG, AVI, etc.

MemorySafeX can store over sixty thousand photos and videos.

Purchase and Price

The company offers several packages on its official website. Potential buyers can visit their website, look at the available packages, and choose the most suitable one for themselves. Given below are the packages offered with their respective prices-

One Unit of MemorySafeX: The seller offers one unit of the device for $59. According to the manufacturers, it's a 50% discounted price.

Two Units of MemorySafeX: Buyers can purchase two units of MemorySafeX for $89. So, the effective price for each unit comes to be $44.50.

Three Units of MemorySafeX: This a 2+1 package, i.e., the buyer has to pay for two units and the third device is complimentary. The seller charges $109 for the entire package or $36.33 for every unit of the device.

Four Units of MemorySafeX: If buyers are looking to order four units of the device, they have to pay $129, i.e., $32.25 for each unit.

Five Units of MemorySafeX: The manufacturers claim that this 3+2 package is its "bestseller package". Here, the customer has to pay for three of the devices, and the company throws in two devices for free. The cost of the package is $149 and the effective price of every unit is $29.80.

People can also add to their orders a "3-year warranty" offered by the seller for $9. This warranty is insurance if any part of the product requires repairing/ servicing for three years.

The company doesn't charge for shipping and handling for US purchases.

Money-Back Guarantee and Refund Policy

The seller entertains returns and refunds for 30 days from the date of receipt. The return shipment should be compliant with the refund guidelines to be approved for a refund. First, the customer has to call the customer support of the company and apply for an RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) number. While returning the items, the unique RMA code generated for the particular customer has to be attached to the outside of the package. The seller will only accept those items that are undamaged and working properly.

The RMA number is valid for 30 days, so it has to be ensured that those returning the products do so within the stipulated time. The company will not accept return packages that arrive after the given 30-day period. Once the package reaches the shipping address, it will be inspected thoroughly by company representatives.

If the package matches the return criteria of the company, a full refund is approved. It gets transferred to the bank account of the concerned individual in 3-5 days. It's important to note that the return shipping costs will have to be borne by the customer and the company might also deduct a small restocking fee from the refund amount.

FAQs

Is it possible to cancel the order?

Yes, customers can cancel the order. But the cancelation must happen before the order is shipped. Customers who wish to cancel should inform the customer support of the company through any means, i.e., email, phone, or post.

What's the capacity of the USB storage device?

The storage capacity of the MemorySafeX device is 64GB. Customers can store a wide range of files on the device. The creator claims that it can store 64,000 pictures.

How does the device get activated?

The device is easy to activate. As per the manufacturer, it gets activated as soon as it's plugged into an operating system, such as a laptop, desktop, tablet, or mobile phone. Once it's switched on and appears on the "connected devices" list of the system, customers can store files, images, and videos into the device.

Does the company replace damaged items?

Yes, the seller will replace items that are damaged. According to the company's terms of business, customers have to inform that the goods they have received are defective or damaged and the seller will arrange for a replacement immediately.

Is the device compatible with iOS?

Yes, the device is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems.

Are the transactions carried out on the company's website safe?

The checkout page of the company's website is encrypted and secured by anti-virus agencies such as McAfee Secure, Norton Antivirus, and TRUSTe Verified.

Can the files in the storage device get deleted?

No, the files present in the storage device will never get deleted. So, once users have copied the required files onto the device, they can go ahead and delete the files on their operating systems and free up space.

Conclusion

Losing files, especially pictures, and videos is something that happens to almost everyone who's using technology today. Most people forget to store their cherished memories, in form of pictures, onto a storage device. Cloud storages offered by major tech-companies are expensive. But there's a cheaper alternative to such cloud storage systems.

USB storage devices like MemorySafeX work as effectively as any cloud storage. It's reliable and also has a huge storage capacity. Interested buyers can visit the company's website, look at the packages offered by them, and choose the suitable one for themselves.

