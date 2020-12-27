Silencil is a natural blend of ingredients designed to work on the root cause of tinnitus to help eradicate ringing ears.

New York City, NY, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ringing in the ears, medically known as tinnitus, can be a debilitating condition. It sounds like it wouldn’t cause people too much trouble – after all, it’s just a little ringing in the years, everyone deals with it occasionally, right? However, tinnitus has been known to drive people into episodes of rage, depression, and even suicide.

And it is perfectly clear once the longer-lasting symptoms of tinnitus come to light – brain fatigue, constant headaches and migraines, loss of hearing and concentration, and even brain disorders like dementia. What starts as a little ringing noise in the ears can derail an entire life, if left untreated.

About Silencil

The usual treatment prescribed for tinnitus involves a lot of effort, doctors, and money. The drugs worth hundreds of dollars prescribed for tinnitus barely provide relief, drain the bank account, and cause numerous side effects. Henry Sanders used to suffer from tinnitus too, before he decided to do something about it. His research has revealed the exact location and cause of tinnitus – which has nothing to do with the ears and everything to do with the brain. And he has developed a plant-based supplement to provide relief.

The result of Henry Sanders’ research is Silencil, a supplement with miracle plant nutrients that lower the intensity of tinnitus with continued use. This supplement has been used by over a hundred thousand people according to his website, and all these people have reported a relief from tinnitus. The best part is that this supplement does not cause any side effects, and is also light on the pocket. Besides curing tinnitus, it also provides long term protection to the brain from other degenerative diseases like dementia and memory loss.

How Silencil Works

A common myth about tinnitus is that it has something to do with ears. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Studies have revealed that chronic tinnitus is actually caused by inflammation inside the brain instead of the ear canal. This is the same inflammation that causes damage to nerve cells and gives rise to other degenerative diseases of the brain like dementia and memory loss.

Silencil is loaded with nutrients that help quell this inflammation from within. These nutrients are skullcap and hawthorn. While over hundreds and thousands of varieties of skullcap and hawthorn exist, only a few can help relieve inflammation inside the brain. The research team of Silencil has identified these varieties and loaded them into the product.

When someone suffering from tinnitus consumes the product, the nutrients begin working immediately to lower the inflammation, which allows damaged nerve cells to heal. As a result, the constant vibration associated with tinnitus begins to slow down, resulting in silence of the mind. Once the nerve cells rejuvenate and regain their strength, the vibrations stop completely.

Benefits of Silencil

Silencil is known for providing relief from tinnitus, but it has a host of other benefits too:

Reduces Inflammation – The combined strength of skullcap and hawthorn eliminate inflammation from inside the brain, allowing nerve cells to heal and strengthen. Once that happens, the mind-numbing vibrations caused by tinnitus stop and users are able to find relief and enjoy peace of mind again.

The combined strength of skullcap and hawthorn eliminate inflammation from inside the brain, allowing nerve cells to heal and strengthen. Once that happens, the mind-numbing vibrations caused by tinnitus stop and users are able to find relief and enjoy peace of mind again. No Side-Effects – Since Silencil is created from powerful plant nutrients, it does not cause any harmful side effects or allergies to the user. This is very different from pharmaceutical drugs prescribed for tinnitus, which are very heavy in dosage and result in many complications.

Since Silencil is created from powerful plant nutrients, it does not cause any harmful side effects or allergies to the user. This is very different from pharmaceutical drugs prescribed for tinnitus, which are very heavy in dosage and result in many complications. Makes Brain Sharper – Aside from providing relief from tinnitus, Silencil also rejuvenates neural networks inside the brain. This has a direct effect on memory and focus, which become sharper. The brain becomes almost ten years younger after taking this product.

Aside from providing relief from tinnitus, Silencil also rejuvenates neural networks inside the brain. This has a direct effect on memory and focus, which become sharper. The brain becomes almost ten years younger after taking this product. Protection Against Memory Diseases – Since tinnitus can cause other degenerative diseases of the brain, consuming this product will provide protection from them, too. The brain overall stands protected from age-related issues of memory loss, loss of concentration, and inability to focus.

Since tinnitus can cause other degenerative diseases of the brain, consuming this product will provide protection from them, too. The brain overall stands protected from age-related issues of memory loss, loss of concentration, and inability to focus. Overall Health – It is said that the health of mind and body are interconnected. Once the mind is peaceful, at rest, healed, and rejuvenated as a result of using Silencil, it is natural that the overall health of the user will also improve. Every single cell of the body stands to regain its health from the powerful formula of Silencil.

Where to Buy Silencil

To prevent duplicate or inauthentic products from entering the market, Silencil is only sold on the official website of the manufacturers. The website offers several discounted packages for customers to choose from:

1 bottle or a 30-day supply of Silencil can be purchased for $69 per bottle along with a small shipping and handling fee.

3 bottles or a 90-day supply of Silencil can be purchased for $59 per bottle, for a total of $177 and free shipping.

6 bottles or a 180-day supply of Silencil can be purchased for $49 per bottle, for a total of $294 and free shipping.

Upon selecting the preferred package and clicking on ‘Buy Now’, customers will be taken to the payment and address details page. The website accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and UCB cards, along with PayPal.

Returns and Refunds

The manufacturers of Silencil offer a no-hassles return and refund policy on their products. All customers are protected by a 100% moneyback guarantee that they can avail within 60 days of purchasing the product. If, for any reason, the product doesn’t live up to what it claims, customers can return it within 60 days from the date of purchase, which can be found on the package or in the order confirmation email.

Customers only need to fill the return form received with the order, send back the product on the company’s address, and wait for them to receive it. After receiving and inspecting the product, refund is processed to the original mode of payment in 3-5 days. However, the cost of shipping the product back is borne by the customer.

In case of a digital purchase from the website, customers simply need to send an email for the refund to be processed. As a mark of thankfulness, customers are allowed to keep the digital purchase even after being refunded for it.

FAQs

How does Silencil help with tinnitus?

Silencil contains a blend of powerful plant nutrients that target inflammation in the brain, which is the root cause of tinnitus. Silencil lowers the inflammation and allows nerve cells to heal in order to provide relief.

Who can take Silencil?

People from the ages of 20 to 80 years can safely consume Silencil. It does not interfere with any other supplements or medicines. Still, in case of pre-existing health conditions, customers are advised to consult their doctors before ordering the product.

Does Silencil cause side effects?

Since the product is completely plant-based, it does not cause any allergies or side effects. It is non-invasive, free of risk and side-effects, and does not need the user to go on restrictive diets for it to work.

Where can Silencil be purchased?

Silencil can be purchased only from the official website of the manufacturer, due to the threat of big pharma companies blocking the product and the website again and again. There is no guarantee how long the website will remain up. Those interested in trying out the product should buy it as soon as possible.

Can Silencil be returned?

Users have two full months to try out Silencil. If they find that it is not providing relief from tinnitus, they can return what is left of the product using a no-questions-asked, easy refund policy. The return process is very simple and refunds are processed in 48 hours after receiving the product.

Pros of Silencil

Made from plant-based nutrients

Provides relief from day one

Causes no side effects

Can be used by all ages

Makes brain sharper and faster

Comes with 60-day money-back guarantee

Cons of Silencil

Can only be purchased from the official website of the manufacturer.

Conclusion

Only those suffering from tinnitus know how bad it can get. From a slight noise in the periphery of hearing, it mutates into bad headaches, migraines that last for days, and brain fatigue that makes it impossible to focus at work. If untreated, tinnitus can spell doom. But medical treatment for tinnitus is long and expensive.

Silencil is a perfectly good alternative for anyone who wants to try plant-based treatment for this debilitating condition. It is inexpensive, backed by research, and promises immediate results. It also comes with a moneyback guarantee for those who are hesitant to try it out and can be easily purchased online, from the comfort of home.

