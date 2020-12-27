Long Island, Dec. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is an updated report on Caco Bliss reviews and where to buy Cacao Bliss supplement; provided by FitLivings.

Cacao Bliss is a dietary supplement that helps in having guilt-free treats without any extra calories. According to the official website, its formula combines herbal extracts and superfoods loaded with antioxidants to create a multi-purpose cacao powder that can be used in many different drinks and foods. When used daily, Danette May’s Cacao Bliss supplement can help a user stick to his fitness journey and stay healthy, both physically and mentally.

Whenever a person tries to change his lifestyle, one of the biggest challenges is cutting out unhealthy foods from the diet. While most people can maintain their healthy diets for the first few days, many end up giving in to their cravings and eating a slice of cake or the cookies they have been thinking about for a very long time.

For the majority, desserts and sweets are the hardest to resist. Often, they break their long streak of a healthy diet after seeing pictures of desserts online or looking at people around eating them. Cravings for chocolate or other chocolate-based foods are relatively common.

But the problem with commonly available chocolates or desserts available at bakeries are loaded with empty calories. They provide little to no nutrition, so it is essential to leave them when starting a healthy diet or to lose and maintain weight. Cutting them out of the diet entirely is impossible because of food cravings. This is where Cacao Bliss by Danette May comes in.

Earth Echo Cacao Bliss Review

Earth Echo Cacao Bliss provides people with an alternative option of making chocolate-flavored drinks, shakes, smoothies, or even desserts, including muffins and cake. The supplement is similar to the usual cacao powder. Instead of having a lot of calories, it contains a blend of ingredients that can help maintain a healthy diet and even stay motivated to do so.

What is Cacao Bliss?

In the past few years, Standard American Diets or the Western pattern diet has changed mainly due to several factors, including the prevalence of sugary and processed foods with low nutritional content. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), poor diets are among the leading contributors to the rise of chronic health conditions in the US.

For instance, cases of health conditions like obesity have increased significantly. The CDC has reported that around 19% of the children and teenagers between the ages of 2 to 19 years are obese. In addition, over 40% of the adult population in the US also struggles with managing obesity. The health issue also puts both children and adults at a higher risk of having other diseases type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even certain forms of cancer.

This is why health experts suggest preventing obesity and associated health conditions in the first place. The simple way to do so is to avoid eating unhealthy foods and maintaining a balanced diet.

Danette May’s Cacao Bliss supplement can help people who struggle with staying away from sugary foods. Its unique formula can encourage people to consume only homemade drinks and desserts, which are much healthier and lower in calories.

Using the supplement can encourage a person to consume homemade desserts and drinks only. Secondly, its unique formula, which consists of herbs, superfoods, and pure cacao, also helps fight fatigue, stay energetic, be more positive, and better overall health.

Cacao Bliss Ingredients

Earth Echo Cacao Bliss is formulated using natural ingredients that are already known to be beneficial for health. Following are some of the main ingredients used in the supplement:



Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the oldest used medicinal herbs due to its various advantages for health. The main compound responsible for turmeric’s anti-inflammatory effects is curcumin. Many studies on turmeric have shown that it may help prevent health conditions, including obesity, metabolic disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and some forms of cancer. For example, a study published in the journal Nutrients showed curcumin could be used to prevent cancer and inhibit cancer cell growth. In addition to its benefits for physical health, the herb also improves mental health and is used as an antidepressant.



Cacao

Cacao, in its raw form before being processed, contains powerful polyphenols associated with numerous health benefits. It also contains nutrients including magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, fiber, and even protein. Research has linked cacao consumption to a lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and obesity. A study from 2019 showed that cacao might help prevent metabolic diseases. Secondly, it is also known to reduce oxidative stress, free radicals, and inflammation levels in the body. However, these benefits are only confined to pure cacao powder, which is why Cacao Bliss contains only unprocessed cacao powder.



MCT Oil

Medium-chain triglyceride or MCT oil is used widely for losing weight and controlling cravings. Although it is derived from coconut oil, it contains much fewer calories in comparison and is more powerful. Users of MCT oil report feeling full for a longer time and quick weight loss.

Additionally, research has also backed the benefits of oil. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition compared different oils on fat and weight loss. According to its findings, users of MCT oil had slimmer waists and higher fat loss than those who used other oils like olive oil.



Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a part of the superfood blend in Cacao Bliss. Research on cinnamon highlights its role in improving insulin resistance, preventing heart disease, managing high blood pressure, and weight loss. Recently, studies on the herb have highlighted its ability to lower and control blood sugar levels and prevent chronic metabolic conditions, including type 2 diabetes.

Many people struggle to cut sugar and lose weight, struggle with high blood glucose levels or an elevated risk of diabetes. Therefore, using this supplement may curb food cravings, boost the weight loss process, and keep the risk of metabolic diseases low.



Piperine

Piperine is a compound known mostly for its anti-inflammatory effects. It is also the main compound that gives black pepper its distinctive aroma and flavor. In many of the supplements containing turmeric or curcumin, Piperine is often used to enhance health outcomes. Studies conducted on Piperine have proven it useful for controlling many digestive issues, fat burn, and even managing headaches.



Monk Fruit Extract

Monk fruit extract has been used as a natural sweetener for centuries. In comparison with ordinary sugar, it is much sweeter, but it contains much fewer calories and is unlikely to cause issues such as major fluctuations in blood sugar levels. In the Cacao Bliss formula, it is the main ingredient that gives it the sweet flavor and helps a user fulfill his cravings.



Lucuma

Just like monk fruit, lucuma is also a natural sweetener that adds flavor without extra calories. It also contains beneficial antioxidants, which can improve the overall health of a person.



Mesquite

Mesquite is a widely known superfood that helps in weight loss and boosts the immune system.

This ingredient list shows no artificial ingredients, toxins, or hormones added to this formula. For this reason, it is least likely to cause a side effect in any user. If you follow a low-calorie diet, try to use it in moderation and not exceed the daily limit.

Who Can Use Cacao Bliss?

According to the official website - thefitrise.com, it is created using natural ingredients only, making it safe for most people. However, people who are allergic to any of the Cacao Bliss ingredients should not use it.

Also, taking medication for existing medical conditions should be discussed with a doctor before taking any supplement. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised not to use this supplement.

The supplement should not be used in place of conventional medicine prescribed to treat any underlying health issue.

How to Use Cacao Bliss?

One of the main things that set Cacao Bliss apart from other dietary supplements is the many ways it can be used. The simplest way to use it is by adding it to a drink of choice, including a shake or smoothie. Its delicious chocolate flavor makes it easy to pair with any drink of choice.

In addition to drinks, it can be used in recipes for desserts as well. It can be added to cakes, cupcakes, cookies, muffins, or any dessert of choice. Many people also simply add a little bit of the supplement on top of fruits or mix it with coffee or milk to have a subtly sweet taste and fulfill their craving while staying healthy.

Earth Echo Cacao Bliss Benefits

As mentioned before, the supplement does not only give the option of having guilt-free treats but may also lead to multiple positive health outcomes. Though individual results may vary, some of the advantages of using it are:



Weight Loss

Many of the Cacao Bliss ingredients are known to help in losing weight and fat. The supplement can help both people who are maintaining weight and those who are trying to get rid of extra pounds.



Higher Energy Levels

While trying to lose weight, many people often feel weak and tired all the time. Danette May’s Cacao Bliss Superfood Elixir Blend boosts energy levels, leading to a person feeling active and even motivated all day long.



Improved Work Performance

Because of the increase in energy levels, a user is also highly likely to stay more focused and vigilant, resulting in improved work or academic performance.



Protecting Heart Health

Research on cacao has proven that it can protect the heart and reduce the risk of developing heart-related issues or having a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack.



Better Sleep

Sleep is an essential factor when it comes to maintaining health. Lack of sleep has also been linked to weight gain and obesity. With the use of the supplement, a user can also improve the quality of sleep.



Prevention of Chronic Diseases

The superfoods, herbs, and cacao used in the supplement are highly effective. Therefore, a combination of them is even more potent and can lower the chances of developing a range of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, and different forms of cancer significantly.



Stress Free Life

Depression and anxiety are two of the commonly diagnosed mental health issues in people who find it difficult to adjust to a healthy lifestyle. Secondly, people who look to comfort food such as chocolate to relax also keep going back to eating sugary foods. Fortunately, Cacao Bliss can fulfill all these purposes without affecting the daily calorie count.

Where Can You Buy Cacao Bliss For The Best Price??

Earth Echo Cacao Bliss Superfood Elixir Blend can be easily bought directly from its manufacturer’s website (thefitrise.com). The supplement will be delivered within a few days after it has been replaced.

Any person interested in buying the supplement can choose from different packages, including one-time purchase or delivery after 30, 60, 90, or 120 days. Currently, the prices of the packages are:



1 Cacao Bliss Pouch for $59.95

3 Pouches for $149.95

5 Pouches for $199.00

The shipping is also free on orders above $150 all over the US. One pouch of the supplement lasts for thirty days. Make sure to think about how many pouches are needed and place an order accordingly on the website. Consumers might find Cacao Bliss Amazon and Walmart listings but it is highly recommended to buy only from the official website. This is to ensure quality and authenticity.

Cacao Bliss Reviews - The Final Verdict

Cacao Bliss is a dietary supplement by Danette May that can help people lose weight due to constantly giving in to their sugar or chocolate cravings. Its powerful formula does not only keep a person from consuming extra calories but also actively helps in maintaining the motivation to lose weight by staying active and energetic as well as positive.

While the supplement can curb cravings for sugary foods, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Make sure to use the energy in working out and sticking to a set routine. In this way, the supplement will be more effective. Secondly, be patient and do not expect the results to be visible in a few days.

Generally, healthy weight loss includes losing only one to two pounds per week. In some cases, the results may be even slower. So, keep in mind that the process is gradual and do not compare results with another person.





