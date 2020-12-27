HONG KONG, CHINA, Dec. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKD Group, the Hong Kong based financial advisory firm, announced in a press conference their plans to open a third office in the Zurich Metropolitan Area. The company aims to better support European clients by opening an office in one of the leading financial hubs in Europe, which will allow the company to serve clients more efficiently. HKD Group has a proven track record in international asset allocation to better protect wealth and to best position investors to achieve returns which meet their investment goals. This has allowed the company to outperform the market with an average annual yield of 28% for the past 6 years on their international equity portfolios.

The Zurich office will be led by Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Henry Thompson who has a proven track record in Europe having spent the first half of his career working for a Swiss Mercantile bank. He will be building the core team and leveraging his existing relationships in Switzerland to help develop the HKD Group European office and capture more market share in the surrounding region.

Henry Thompson says: “I warmly welcome this opportunity. It’s an exciting to support more clients in the region and help clients further grow their portfolios. I am glad that with HKD Group we share the same values and goals.”

Felix Leyland, Managing Partner of HKD Group, said: “By building a local team on the ground in Switzerland, led by Henry Thompson, I am confident that not only will we be able to build even stronger partnerships with our existing clients, but we will be better able to take our unique personal approach to new clients, looking for agility and innovation. We are proud that Henry Thompson has chosen HKD Group to continue his career, as his high profile and experience will help to expand HKD Groups’ presence in Switzerland.”

HKD Group provides portfolio management services, and financial advice to their globally diverse client base through the combination of financial experts, and their extensive knowledge of the financial markets. Our expertise, passion and solutions enable our clients to succeed and remain satisfied at HKD Group.

To find out more about how HKD Group can assist you visit https://www.hkdgroup.com

Media Contact

Company: HKD Group

Email: Info@hkdgroup.com

Website: https://www.hkdgroup.com