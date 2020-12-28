New York City, NY, Dec. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sending and receiving digital information has become indispensable in almost everybody's daily routine. It is estimated that around 4.5 billion people access the Internet each month. However, most people are concerned about online privacy and security. An extra layer of protection is important when transferring confidential and private data, and it is logical that online security is the top priority for most users. A VPN serves as a personal and secured internet express lane, where the user gets connected to the destination through a private encrypted tunnel. That's why it's called Virtual Private Network (1).

Need for a Private and Secured Network

As global digital literacy rates increase day by day, the number of people accessing the Internet is also growing exponentially. Phishing, hacking and online frauds are some issues that people come across. Slow speed and poor internet signals are few other common internet issues. That's when the VPN helps. Virtual Private Network is a confidential internet connection that securely encrypts and transmits information for online users. Using a VPN to get connected to the Internet allows people to surf websites in protected mode. VPNs claim to provide private and safe access to restricted websites too (2). It ultimately shields the user's online activity from prying eyes on open Wi-Fi. Internet speed is also important and the NordVPN service provider is an established name in this realm. It provides a fast and secured web life by protecting internet traffic without bogging down the internet speed. This review looks at how NordVPN works.

About NordVPN

Untrustworthy Wi-Fi hotspots could cause a lot of harm to online users. Some VPNs can collect information and pass it on to people involved in fraudulent activities. Spying on online data and stealing card information has become a common online problem these days. Providers of NordVPN claim that these problems can be easily resolved while using their service. It creates a devoted and encrypted lane for the user so that nobody else can interfere in what's coming in and what's going out. Even though VPN is used for a number of purposes, NordVPN provides additional features like lightning speed access, bypassing censorship, and protection over public networks. The NordVPN server is like an identical twin on another planet and so, linking to a VPN server on another planet makes it feel as if the user's location is on that other planet.

How does NordVPN work?

According to NordVPN service providers, their engineers and designers have worked for more than 8 years to develop a highly efficient and secure privacy web tool. Millions of NordVPN users feel like a private club when they click the blue quick connect button offered by NordVPN. That's because of the reliable protection that NordVPN offers through its encryption technology. The NordVPN operates successfully by providing people encrypted access to computer servers operated by the NordVPN provider itself. This connection allows users to browse the Internet in private mode by virtually constructing a private tunnel flanked by the user and the Internet. This secured tunnel is the protected internet connection between the online user and the remote server.

Technical Features of the NordVPN

Providers of NordVPN claim that 20 advanced VPN features come along with this service. All of these are integrated to provide users online security, secure app usage, and wide content accessibility.

Some of the key features are given below:

5400+ Servers in 59 Countries – Users of NordVPN can access the Internet through more than 5400+ servers in 59 countries. They can enjoy flexible internet service, without any limits and borders.

– Users of NordVPN can access the Internet through more than 5400+ servers in 59 countries. They can enjoy flexible internet service, without any limits and borders. Multiple Devices - One NordVPN account lets users get connected to 6 devices. Reliable high-speed Internet can be accessed in any combination in all devices connected to this single account.

- One NordVPN account lets users get connected to 6 devices. Reliable high-speed Internet can be accessed in any combination in all devices connected to this single account. P2P Sharing – P2P VPN service is a technology that's specifically developed for peer-to-peer digital network activities. Through this, users can connect to a dedicated NordVPN server and they can share large files securely at top speeds.

– P2P VPN service is a technology that's specifically developed for peer-to-peer digital network activities. Through this, users can connect to a dedicated NordVPN server and they can share large files securely at top speeds. Double Protection Web Service – Double protection VPN technology is a sophisticated VPN security aspect that routes users' data through double servers instead of the usual one, encrypting all data transfer two times. In NordVPN, two servers hide the online activity of users promptly, and so, all the encrypted information reaches the internet destination securely and privately.

– Double protection VPN technology is a sophisticated VPN security aspect that routes users' data through double servers instead of the usual one, encrypting all data transfer two times. In NordVPN, two servers hide the online activity of users promptly, and so, all the encrypted information reaches the internet destination securely and privately. Blocking Malware Ads- NordVPN CyberSec uses superior technology to detect and block websites known for phishing scams and hosting malware automatically. Besides, it also takes care of annoying flashy ads, and that's how it gives a speedy browsing experience.

Benefits of Using NordVPN

Secure Internet -As NordVPN uses high-end technology like double protection VPN. It is one of the safest methods of browsing online.

-As NordVPN uses high-end technology like double protection VPN. It is one of the safest methods of browsing online. Lightning Speed Internet - The providers claim NordVPN as the fastest VPN as it constantly upgrades its server network, keeps a robust infrastructure, and invests in software architecture.

- The providers claim NordVPN as the fastest VPN as it constantly upgrades its server network, keeps a robust infrastructure, and invests in software architecture. Cybersecurity For Smartphones -NordVPN is tailored for the challenges of the wireless world. It is intended to automatically adjust when users shift between various Wi-Fi networks or out of coverage areas.

-NordVPN is tailored for the challenges of the wireless world. It is intended to automatically adjust when users shift between various Wi-Fi networks or out of coverage areas. Personalization of IP - To stop unwarranted access to susceptible systems, administrators usually specify a list of authorized IP addresses. This way, one can log in to a system only if the IP matches the one on the list. A personalized IP address is a very good solution for accessing business information privately and securely. Adding a dedicated IP to the VPN service gives people the freedom to switch between dedicated and shared IP depending on what they want to do online.

- To stop unwarranted access to susceptible systems, administrators usually specify a list of authorized IP addresses. This way, one can log in to a system only if the IP matches the one on the list. A personalized IP address is a very good solution for accessing business information privately and securely. Adding a dedicated IP to the VPN service gives people the freedom to switch between dedicated and shared IP depending on what they want to do online. Uninterrupted and Quick Streaming - NordVPN users can stream their favorite movies and TV shows securely and privately, no matter wherever they are. They can enjoy online content smoothly and quickly. The service providers say that users can stream content without any interruptions. They offer a fast connection with no limits on speed or bandwidth, and that's why they say that the NordVPN service is the best VPN experience anyone can get.

Purchase and Pricing of NordVPN

NordVPN has proved to be an efficient Virtual Private Network service that protects Internet access and online activity for users. This reliable VPN is available for purchase at the product's official website. Attractive Christmas deals are offered right now. Following are details about the purchase options:

Get a 2-year plan for $3.71 per month + 3 Months free access

Get a 1-year plan for $4.92 per month

Get a 1-month plan for $ 11.95 per month

Multiple payment options like credit cards and even some cryptocurrencies are accepted by the providers.

Return and Refund policy

If for any reason, customers aren't happy with the purchase of NordVPN, they have a 30-day money-back guarantee. They only need to contact the 24/7 customer service, who would guide them accordingly.

FAQs

What are the benefits of a VPN?

The main advantage of using a Virtual Private Network is that it keeps all online activities private and secure by encrypting the user's connection and hiding the IP address. There are additional benefits like high-speed Internet access, streaming TV series, and saving money on booking flights.

What can be expected?

When browsing online, there are threats like phishing and digital online fraud. These can be avoided and all data transmitted becomes private. It's like an extra layer of enhanced security for online activities.

Are there any disadvantages with VPN?

Some free VPN service providers can collect customer information and sell that data as they tend to make money somehow. This is like a breach of trust and could cause serious consequences.

How does NordVPN stand apart?

NordVPN is an established VPN brand that offers a strict no-logs policy to its customers. It is trusted by millions of internet users and ensures total security for online data communication.

Pros of NordVPN

NordVPN creates secure online browsing for its users

It is an encrypted platform of data transmission

It gives an extra layer of security when one is online

NordVPN protects private and confidential information

It helps users bypass geographic limitations.

It provides high-speed internet access.

Streaming media gets easy and safe.

It protects users from snooping into untrustworthy websites.

Users gain anonymity while online by hiding their true location.

Online purchases can be made safely and securely.

Data sharing is protected through a double-wall security feature.

It is a trustworthy VPN service provider.

Cons of NordVPN

Purchase of NordVPN is available only at the product's official website.

Conclusion

NordVPN gives users a better online experience as it provides safe and speedy internet access. The Internet has become an indispensable platform for almost everybody. However, hackers and phishers have many methods to steal people's data on public hotspots but using NordVPN means that people can now stop worrying about losing data. NordVPN ensures safe browsing through an extra layer of protection. It provides 6 simultaneous connections in a single account, which means that most of the digital data transfer happens in a secured and private mode. According to the service providers, this VPN is a popular choice for many online users as it has reliable options that meet customer needs successfully and it is also trustworthy. NordVPN has proved to be the strongest encrypted network which offers the fastest internet speed for many customers.

