Reading Head Start is an incredible reading program that came into existence to make sure that your child can easily perceive new words and read them effortlessly. There is no doubt in saying that reading is one of the most important processes involved in the journey of learning new things and gaining knowledge about them. Therefore, children who have a habit of reading in their early ages of life are way more knowledgeable than the ones who start reading later. Moreover, the thirst for gaining knowledge and reading new things keep on increasing in such people who have this habit since childhood.

This program has been created to ensure that parents do not worry anymore regarding their children’s studies and about their future as well. It has been observed that avid readers also do not get bored by reading their syllabus books. In fact, they have more ideas and they are more creative than those regular students who are not interested in reading new things.

It is a common practice in most of the children that they get bored very easily after reading a few lines and then never read that topic again as they were never told the importance of this habit at the right age when they can easily grasp everything around them. Due to this, the majority of people become worried about the future of their children.

Therefore, a well-known English teacher Sara Shepard, with all her efforts and on the basis of her 14 years of experience in teaching, created this program known as “Reading Head Start”. There is no rocket science in following this program. In fact, it is quite easy to be followed and has been proved scientifically as well.

This program has been created after keen observation and research by well-known authors. Indeed, it has proved to be one of the most successful reading approaches that have come into existence so far.

It is a well-known fact that by the age of three, 90% of the development of the brain of a child gets completed. This sheds a light on the importance of learning to read at an early age. This habit of kids ensures that they will not only succeed in their school subjects but at every step of life.

What Is The Reading Head Start Program?

Reading Head Start is an electronic program that has been created to ensure that your kids can easily enhance their skills of reading and also learn new words to read. It is an easy yet well-built approach that is quite unique from other learning resources for children. It is not like a typical school syllabus that attracts a particular mindset of children depending upon their interests. In fact, it is a well-researched program that creates a thirst for knowledge and reading new and different things at an early stage of life.

It has been claimed by the authors and creators of this program that this amazing program has been validated and proved in a scientific manner. Moreover, the data and knowledge that it contains is fully constructive. It also takes out the parents from their worriedness about their children’s future and their studies as well. Some of the qualities of this program are as under:

It is an easily understandable program

You just need to have 15 minutes for it

It has the ability to sharpen your kids’ cognitive abilities

It has been divided into four phases to make it clear and simple

It will make your child get successful at school and study without much effort

The best part of this program is that it will let him learn new languages and vocabulary

In addition to the benefits mentioned above, this program is easily accessible as you can save it on your phone or any other electronic device. The age and thinking level of children is kept in mind during the formulation of this program. If you really want to create the best reading skills in your child, then you must give them 15 minutes a day and three days a week for this program.

You all must be thinking about how your children would use that program at such a small age. How would they know about its navigation and using techniques? So, there is no need to worry about that. The authors have kept this thing in mind while its creation that they are doing this for small children. Therefore, they have made it in a way that children can easily navigate it. Moreover, the worksheets which have been added to it are quite simple yet captivating. Apart from this, the authors keep on updating their worksheets from time to time, so that children can also learn new and unique things according to the changing trends. This makes this program super friendly and different from all other such resources.

Why Should You Choose The Reading Head Start Program?

There is no doubt that kids at a younger age, do not like to read or learn. Most of the time, they run away from you if you talk to them about reading anything. But, this is not their mistake. You should never expect any child to read something when he has not been taught and told about the benefits of this habit at an early age. It is quite obvious that at such an age, children like to see colorful things, which easily grab their attention and make them explore more about such things. This makes children curious to know and learn more about that particular thing and gains as much knowledge as they can.

Therefore, keeping all such facts under consideration, everything that children love has been made a part of this program just to make sure that your child can easily start developing reading skills.

How Will It Assist Your Child?

Indeed, the Reading Head Start program is really helpful for your child. This program is being used by thousands of children to develop their reading skills and there is no doubt that everyone has got a great benefit from it. Children who have used this program are found to have known more meanings of different words than the children of their own age who have not used any program as such. This program also teaches the meanings of signs to the children that they see on roads, shops, shopping malls, parks, and other places. The most amazing thing about this program is that 30 days are more than enough as it will show its efficiency within that time frame.

What Else Is There In Reading Head Start Program?

As discussed above, the Reading Head Start Program consists of four different parts. Every level of that part comprises of the following elements:

An engaging reading content

Different activities and exercises related to that content

An attractive video that your child will definitely love to see

Worksheets that will help to enhance the cognitive abilities of your child

Once a level is completed successfully, a certificate is awarded to the child to encourage and appreciate him for his good work so that he starts achieving such goals again.

There is no doubt that this program has been specifically created for children, but parents can also get a lot of benefits from it. You must be thinking about how it would benefit the parents as it has been structured for children only, and that of even very young age. So, the answer to your question is quite obvious. This program will teach parents ways of training their children. It will let them know what children at such age like and enjoy. It will also train them which qualities they should try to create in their children and which skills should be taught at the right age to ensure their lifetime success and prosperity.

Since it has different levels as per your child’s age, so as he moves on to the other levels of this program, he will find the following engaging material:

You will find cards having attractive pictures on them

Cards having letters written on them are also there

Tools for the formation of unique letters are also given

There are cards that contain sounds as well

You will also find cards in it which comprises advanced phonics and irregular words

As A Parent How Will Reading Head Start Program Benefit You?

It has been discussed above that the Reading Head Start program not only benefits your children, but it will also teach you numerous things that are really beneficial for you. Some of them are given below:

Being a parent, you should know the areas of interest of your children and how you should teach them new things. This program will let you know all such things so that you can provide a better understanding of your children regarding everything

It will teach you the way of communicating with your kids

It will tell you which qualities and skills should you try to create and develop in your child so that he can benefit from them for a longer time period

It teaches strategies of teaching your children in the right and effective manner so that they do not lose interest in reading

It will also create the ability in you to judge whether your child is learning something new or not when he is not or a little interested in something

Without much efforts, you will learn all the scientifically proven techniques of setting aside dyslexia in your child

You will get to know the ways of infusing confidence in your children at an early age so that they can get its advantage for their whole lives

Along with your children, your communication and linguistic skills will also be improved

What Are The Advantages Of Reading Head Start Program?

Reading Head Start program has various advantages for your children. Some of them are as under:

All of the worksheets and exercises in this program are really engaging and productive

It develops one of the most important skills in your child i.e. reading which will benefit him for a lifetime

This habit of reading not only improves the linguistic skills of your child, but it also gives him knowledge

Being a digital program, it is really easy to be used and it has been designed in a way that children can also navigate it without any effort

You do not have to spare long hours for it, as 15 minutes a day are enough for it

The flashcards which have been added to it are really eye-catching and designed in such a beautiful manner that your children will love it

It is an extremely affordable program so that everyone can take benefit from it

Due to this program, reading will become a hobby of your child and he will not need to go to any party for enjoyment. In fact, he will love the company of his books and all the reading material

Where Can You Buy Reading Head Start From?

Reading Head Start is only available online. So, if you are willing to buy it after reading all of the above-mentioned advantages, then simply go to its website and place your order. The link has been given below:

Official website link: readingheadstart.com

How Much Does Reading Head Start Cost?

This program is being offered in three different packages which are as follows:

There is a monthly package for which you have to pay $1 for 3 days trial, and once it ends, you will have to pay $37 per month

There is a flash sale as well which gives you access to this program for a lifetime at the cost of $297

A deal called “Most popular” is also there for which you have to make a single time payment of $197 for a one-year subscription

Final Verdict:

Reading Head Start is an amazing program that has been created to develop and enhance reading skills in children. This program not only benefits children but teaches a lot to their parents as well. You can definitely find various programs in the market which ensures 100% success in improving your child’s reading abilities, but you will never find any program as worthy as Reading Head Start.

