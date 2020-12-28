EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the company’s financial calendar for the 2021 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

16/02/2021 Unaudited results for Q4 2020 and 12 months 2020

17/03/2021 Audited results for 2020

15/04/2021 General meeting of shareholders

29/04/2021 Q1 interim results

29/07/2021 Q2 interim results

28/10/2021 Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee