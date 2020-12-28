EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the company’s financial calendar for the 2021 financial year.
We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
16/02/2021 Unaudited results for Q4 2020 and 12 months 2020
17/03/2021 Audited results for 2020
15/04/2021 General meeting of shareholders
29/04/2021 Q1 interim results
29/07/2021 Q2 interim results
28/10/2021 Q3 interim results
Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
Tallinn, ESTONIA
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: