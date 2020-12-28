Dallas, Texas, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “GPU Database Market by Component (Tool, and Services), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Application (Governance, Risk, And Compliance, Customer Experience Management, Threat Intelligence, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Predictive Maintenance, Supply Chain Management, and Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and e-commerce, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications and IT, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Defense, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global GPU database market size is projected to reach nearly USD 1,484.1 Million by 2028. Besides, it is projected to gather a CAGR of above 21% over the forecast years 2021-2028. With massive amounts of data generation, there is a growing need for high-performance computing to run applications effectively. This has created the demand for a GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) database. The GPU, a programmable processor, allows us to produce high definition images and videos. GPUs have parallel processing capabilities and can handle large data in a much shorter timeframe. GPU databases use GPUs to conduct database operations. They are used for big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and deep learning. CPUs do not apply to deep learning activities as they require several cores for running parallel basic calculations that appear to be prohibitively costly. There is a strong demand for GPU as it addresses the problem of parallel processing and is therefore cost-effective. Other reasons, such as the need for cyber protection, identification of fraud, and real-time data insight, are also boosting up the growth of this market.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global GPU database industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the GPU database market report comprises various qualitative parts of the GPU database industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The GPU database market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the GPU database industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into tools and services. The tools are further divided into GPU-accelerated databases and GPU-accelerated analytics. In the year 2019, the services segment expected to grows at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing the need for a competitive perspective to pursue new avenues for enhancing business performance to drive the growth of the service segment.

Based on the application segment, the market is bifurcated into governance, risk, and compliance, customer experience management, threat intelligence, fraud detection and prevention, predictive maintenance, supply chain management, and others. The supply chain management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast years. Increasing need to proficiently manage the supply chain and provide effectively to consumers dynamic requirements to drive the growth of the SCM segment.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast years. However, the North American region held the highest market share in 2019 and it is projected to remain dominant during the forecast years 2018-2028. This is largely due to the early implementation of GPU-accelerated technologies, as well as steps were taken by industry leaders in the form of collaborations with technology leaders to deliver fast analytics and data processing solutions.

The major players of the global GPU database market are Kinetica, OmniSci, SQream, Neo4j, NVIDIA, Brytlyt, Blazegraph, BlazingDB, Zilliz, and Jedox. Moreover, the other prospective players in the GPU database market are HeteroDB, H2O.ai, FASTDATA.io, Fuzzy Logix, and Anaconda. The GPU database market comprises well established local as well as global players. Also, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 GPU database Market by Component

Chapter 6 GPU database Market by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7 GPU database Market by Application

Chapter 8 GPU database Market by Industry Vertical

Chapter 9 GPU database Market by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

