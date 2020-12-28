COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 45/2020 – 28 DECEMBER 2020
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|146,747
|667.09
|97,893,510.88
|21 December 2020
|5,000
|669.13
|3,345,660.50
|22 December 2020
|6,810
|675.65
|4,601,185.35
|23 December 2020
|4,903
|683.25
|3,349,953.18
|Accumulated under the program
|163,460
|667.99
|109,190,309.91
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 645,955 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
