This 'Cystic Fibrosis (CF) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cystic Fibrosis (CF), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, and EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom).



The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cystic Fibrosis (CF) symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by six major markets. The report also covers current Cystic Fibrosis (CF) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Diagnosis and Treatment



It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies and diagnosis available in the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides the country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, and Europe.



The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) market report gives a thorough understanding of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) symptoms by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, physiology, and diagnosis. It also provides Cystic Fibrosis (CF) symptoms of treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) symptoms in the US, and Europe.



Earlier diagnostic tools relied on phenotype, with clinical recognition of characteristic signs and symptoms. Advancement in diagnostic capabilities facilitated the adoption of widespread CF newborn screening (NBS), wherein at least 64% of new CF diagnoses in the US were diagnosed in asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic infants. However, universal NBS was implemented in 2010 in the US, and many individuals born before 2010 have not been screened. The research and development over the last few years have contributed to the understanding of phenotypic and genotypic information of CFTR and has contributed to getting a clearer picture of the disease.



There is no cure for cystic fibrosis, but medications and other therapies can ease symptoms, reduce complications, and improve quality of life. Close monitoring and early, aggressive intervention are recommended to slow the progression of CF, which can lead to a longer life.



Medications used to treat patients with cystic fibrosis may include pancreatic enzyme supplements, multivitamins (particularly fat-soluble vitamins), mucolytics, antibiotics (including inhaled, oral, or parenteral), bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory agents, and CFTR potentiators (e.g., ivacaftor) and correctors (e.g., elexacaftor, lumacaftor, tezacaftor).



The FDA has approved TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO, ORKAMBI and KALYDECO by Vertex Pharmaceuticals for Cystic Fibrosis (CF).



Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Epidemiology



The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every six major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



The diagnosed prevalent cases of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is increasing in 6MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Cystic Fibrosis (CF) symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total Prevalent cases of Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Gender-specific cases of Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Age-specific cases of Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Type-specific cases of Cystic Fibrosis (CF). The report includes the prevalent scenario of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) symptoms in 6MM covering the United States, and EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) from 2017 to 2030.



Country Wise- Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) epidemiology data and findings across the United States, and EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom).



The total prevalent cases of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) associated in 6MM countries was 61,306 in 2017.



Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) report encloses the detailed analysis of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) marketed drugs and early-stage (Phase-I, II, III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Market Outlook



The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Cystic Fibrosis (CF) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of Cystic Fibrosis (CF) market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, Cystic Fibrosis (CF) market in 6MM is expected to grow in the study period 2017-2030.



Cloning of CF Transmembrane conductance Regulator (CFTR) gene has provided a breakthrough in the understanding of the molecular basis of this disease. There are over 1,800 mutations of CFTR identified thus far, wherein 23 variants account for the majority of CF-causing mutations. The CF-causing mutations of CFTR can be grouped into classes depending on the physiological effect. Some mutations cause little or no protein to be made (Class I and IV), others create a defective protein that does not make it to the cell membrane (Class II), and others cannot be effectively regulated or conduct chloride (Class III and IV).



Classification of the mutations allows the development of specialized drugs to overcome the specific gene mutation. The most common CF mutation, F508del, is primarily considered to be a processing mutation. The F508del mutation removes a single amino acid from the CFTR protein. Without this building block, the CFTR protein cannot stay in the correct 3-D shape. The cell recognizes that the protein is not the right shape and disposes of it.



Approximately 44% of CF patients are homozygous for the F508del mutation (i.e., F508del/F508del), while around 41% are compound heterozygotes (i.e., F508del/other CF causing CFTR mutation), and about 15% have two non-F508del CF-causing CFTR mutations. Patients who are homozygous for F508del are said to have "classic CF." Patients with classic CF tend to be pancreatic insufficient and have more severe lung disease than CF patients with other mutations.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The publisher performs Competitive and Market Intelligence analysis of the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Market by using various Competitive Intelligence tools that includes - SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Companies Mentioned



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

ProQR Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics

Translate Bio Inc.

Verona Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

