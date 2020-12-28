New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Focus on Wellness Inside Buildings Powering the Global Indoor Air Quality Systems Market, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000038/?utm_source=GNW

While the awareness about outdoor air pollution is relatively high, indoor pollution is often ignored.



One common misconception is that indoors are safe spaces for occupants.However, according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the air we breathe indoors is 2 to 5 times more polluted than that outdoors and, in some cases, records 100 times the pollution level seen outdoors.



We also spend over 90% of our time indoors – inside buildings or in transit.Of late, the indoor air quality (IAQ) systems market has witnessed increased attention from several verticals.



This report analyses the different IAQ systems and products and their adoption in vertical markets and geographies. The report also highlights areas with high PM2.5 concentration and companies that are leaders in technology, innovation, and growth. The global market for IAQ systems stood at $7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% over the next 6 years, up to 2026. The North American region, comprising the United States and Canada, is the current market leader and is set to remain so during the forecast period as well. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is estimated to register the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by poor air quality resulting in increased demand for air monitoring systems from Southeast Asian countries and China. The region is also expected to be the second largest in terms of market share, surpassing Europe, in 2026.Key air purification technologies include HEPA filters, activated carbon, ionization, and ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI). There are new technologies that are developed to filter harmful viruses and kill them. With the possibility of airborne transmission of COVID-19 increasing, technologies that could terminate viruses will be in great demand.Some of the key IAQ monitors and indoor air purifiers highlighted in the report include products from companies such as Airthings, Airthinx, Aura Air, Blue Air, Dyson, Honeywell, Philips, and Molekule.

