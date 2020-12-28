New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Track Geometry Measurement Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960316/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gauge, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Twist segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $863.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Track Geometry Measurement Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$863.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$797.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Vertical Profile Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR



In the global Vertical Profile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$563.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$914.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$523.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Balfour Beatty PLC

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Egis

Ensco, Inc.

Fugro N.V.

Goldschmidt Thermit GmbH

Mer Mec S.P.A.

Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H.

R. Bance & Co., Ltd.

Seimens AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960316/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Track Geometry Measurement System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Gauge (Measurement Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Gauge (Measurement Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Twist (Measurement Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Twist (Measurement Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Vertical Profile (Measurement Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Vertical Profile (Measurement Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: No Contact (Operation Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: No Contact (Operation Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Contact Based (Operation Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Contact Based (Operation Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: High Speed (Railway Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: High Speed (Railway Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Mass Transit (Railway Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 16: Mass Transit (Railway Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Heavy Haul (Railway Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Heavy Haul (Railway Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Light Railways (Railway Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Light Railways (Railway Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Track Geometry Measurement System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Measurement

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Measurement Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Operation

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Operation Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Railway

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: United States Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Railway Type: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Measurement Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 28: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Measurement Type for

2020 and 2027



Table 29: Canadian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 30: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type for 2020

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Railway Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Railway Type for 2020

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Track Geometry Measurement

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Measurement Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Analysis by Measurement Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Market for Track Geometry Measurement

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Analysis by Operation Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Track Geometry Measurement

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Railway Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Japanese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Analysis by Railway Type: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Measurement Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Chinese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market by

Measurement Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 41: Chinese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Operation Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market by

Operation Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Railway Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Chinese Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market by

Railway Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Track Geometry Measurement System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 46: European Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Measurement Type:

2020-2027



Table 48: European Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Measurement Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation Type:

2020-2027



Table 50: European Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Operation Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: European Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Railway Type:

2020-2027



Table 52: European Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Railway Type: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 53: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in France

by Measurement Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: French Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Analysis by Measurement Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in France

by Operation Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Analysis by Operation Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in France

by Railway Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: French Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Analysis by Railway Type: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 59: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Measurement Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 60: German Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Measurement Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Operation Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Railway Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: German Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Railway Type: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Measurement Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Italian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market by

Measurement Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and

2027



Table 67: Italian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Operation Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market by

Operation Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 69: Italian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Railway Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 70: Italian Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market by

Railway Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Track Geometry Measurement

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Measurement Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: United Kingdom Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Analysis by Measurement Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Track Geometry Measurement

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Operation Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Analysis by Operation Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Track Geometry Measurement

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Railway Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Analysis by Railway Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Measurement

Type: 2020-2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Measurement Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation

Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Operation Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Rest of Europe Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Railway Type:

2020-2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Railway Type: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Measurement Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Analysis by Measurement Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Operation Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Analysis by Operation Type: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Railway Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Share Analysis by Railway Type: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 89: Rest of World Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Measurement

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Measurement Type

for 2020 and 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Operation

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Operation Type

for 2020 and 2027



Table 93: Rest of World Track Geometry Measurement Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Railway Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 94: Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Railway Type for

2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960316/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001