Solar companies today are continuously exploring ways to optimize the operational and cost performance of their solar projects.In addition, recent developments have led to a transformation from silicon & thin-film-based first and second-generation modules to advanced technologies such as bifacial solar.



The bifacial modules, as the name suggests are capable of generating energy from the front as well as the rear end of the module which enables them to deliver higher yield in comparison to the mono-facial counterparts.Hence the technology is among the key developments that have enabled the project developers to enhance their project efficiency and optimize lifecycle costs while addressing space constraints.



With over 30 companies across the globe tapping potential within technological development and application diversity, the analyst has independently mapped the top companies in this radar™ analysis. This includes – Canadian Solar, JA Solar, Jinko Solar, LG Solar, LONGi Solar, SoliTek, SolarWatt, Sunpreme, Trina Solar, Vikram Solar, and Yingli Solar.

