Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Asphalt Modifiers estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Paving, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roofing segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $859.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Asphalt Modifiers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$859.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$963.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Other End-Uses Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$214.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$304.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$620.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema Group

ArrMaz Products LP

BASF SE

Cargill, Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Engineered Additives LLC.

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Genan Holding A/S

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kao Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Mcasphalt Industries Ltd.

PQ Corporation

Romonta GmbH

Sasol Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Asphalt Modifiers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Asphalt Modifiers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Asphalt Modifiers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Asphalt Modifiers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Paving (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Paving (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:2012-2019

Paving (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Roofing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country:2020-2027

Roofing (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country:2012-2019

Roofing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Asphalt Modifiers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Asphalt Modifiers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Asphalt Modifiers Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Asphalt Modifiers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

