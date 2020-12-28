Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile DRAM - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mobile DRAM Market to Reach $35.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile DRAM estimated at US$19.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the period 2020-2027.



Mobile Handsets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$30 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Mobile DRAM market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Micron Technology, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SK Hynix, Inc.

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile DRAM Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Mobile DRAM Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Mobile DRAM Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Mobile DRAM Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Mobile Handsets (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Mobile Handsets (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Mobile Handsets (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Tablets (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Tablets (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Tablets (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Mobile DRAM Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Mobile DRAM Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Mobile DRAM Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

TABLE 12: Mobile DRAM Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgb30y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900