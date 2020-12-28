Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-MEMS - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Bio-MEMS Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bio-MEMS estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Microfluidic Chips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.1% CAGR and reach US$16.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microdispensors segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR



The Bio-MEMS market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 16.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.



Gyroscopes Segment to Record 7.3% CAGR



In the global Gyroscopes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$42.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$67.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Abbott Laboratories

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bio-MEMS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

TWorld Current & Future Analysis for Bio-MEMS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

World Historic Review for Bio-MEMS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-MEMS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Bio-MEMS Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Bio-MEMS by Type - Microfluidic Chips, Microdispensors, Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Pressure Sensors and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Historic Review for Bio-MEMS by Type - Microfluidic Chips, Microdispensors, Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Pressure Sensors and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

15-Year Perspective for Bio-MEMS by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Microfluidic Chips, Microdispensors, Gyroscopes, Accelerometers, Pressure Sensors and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6wzd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900