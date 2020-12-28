New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Hospitals: Creating Growth Opportunities in Patient Care during the COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978117/?utm_source=GNW





To address these issues, digital hospitals have deployed smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics that provide higher standard of care and at the same time offer a hassle-free experience for health professionals. Digital hospitals are a symphony of different smart technologies that work in tandem in order to provide improved patient health outcomes and higher operational efficiencies.This research service highlights the innovations in smart technologies being implemented in digital hospitals including intelligent imaging systems, remote patient monitoring platforms, and medical robots. The research service discusses the impact of these innovations and the benefits offered by them to health professionals and patients.

