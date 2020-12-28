Dublin, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green data center market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global green data center market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



A green data center refers to an environment-friendly facility that accommodates computers and servers for storage, management and distribution of data. It primarily operates on solar, wind or hydropower, and the components are designed for maximum energy efficiency and minimal carbon footprint.



Some of the typically used components include energy-conserving power supply, centralized humidification, efficient servers, routers, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and light-emitting diode (LED) systems. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, these systems aid in segregating workload, provide centralized control and ease of data migration, are more resilient and offer next-generation storage experience to the user.



The market is primarily being driven by the growing requirement for energy-efficient computing systems, which is further facilitated by increasing digitization across industries. Moreover, rising environmental consciousness and the widespread adoption of data centers to store and manage the constantly increasing amounts of data, are driving the market growth.



Green data centers are usually designed with on-site wind and solar farms that are constructed on the terrace of the building or facility. They also use the wastewater by recycling it for cooling purposes. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of low-emission building materials, paints, carpets, waste recycling systems and sustainable landscaping, for the construction of these data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.



Manufacturers are also using alternative technologies, such as evaporative cooling, heat pumps, photovoltaic cells and catalytic converters, for producing energy-efficient systems.



This, along with significant growth in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, represents some of the other factors driving the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global green data center market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global green data center market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the data center type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global green data center market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Green Data Center Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Power Systems

6.1.2.2 Servers

6.1.2.3 Monitoring and Management Systems

6.1.2.4 Networking Systems

6.1.2.5 Cooling Systems

6.1.2.6 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.2.2.1 System Integration Services

6.2.2.2 Maintenance and Support Services

6.2.2.3 Training and Consulting Services



7 Market Breakup by Data Center Type

7.1 Colocation Data Centers

7.2 Managed Service Data Centers

7.3 Cloud Service Data Centers

7.4 Enterprise Data Centers



8 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

8.1 Healthcare

8.2 BFSI

8.3 Government

8.4 Telecom and IT

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Cisco Technology Inc.

Dell EMC Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Ericsson Inc.

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

HCL Technologies Limited

Hitachi Ltd

HP Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Vertiv Co.

