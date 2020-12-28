New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rise of Virtual Visits Transforming the Telehealth Market in India" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06000030/?utm_source=GNW

The Telehealth market covered in this study includes three major segments—virtual visits, mHealth, and remote patient monitoring (RPM).



The forecast for India’s Telehealth market until 2024 reveals interesting Mega Trends and paradigm shifts that are set to take place in its healthcare delivery market. The study also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to tap into.



As the world’s fifth-largest economy, India’s demographic and economic strengths are expected to drive its future growth to become one of the top three global economies over the next 10 to 15 years. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a tipping point for India’s Telehealth market, with multifold growth in the volume of Telehealth requests received by leading market participants.



Growing smartphone and internet penetration in rural areas, greater public awareness about the availability of virtual visits as an alternative to physical consultations, and access to affordable home monitoring devices are key aspects driving the adoption of Telehealth products and services in the country. With 62% of India’s total disease burden attributed to chronic diseases, RPM and mHealth segments have immense potential to act as alternative healthcare delivery channels in the country.

