New York, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tissue Banking Equipment and Consumables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960303/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Therapeutics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medical Research segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $378.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Tissue Banking Equipment and Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$378.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$472.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Cosmetics Segment to Record 10% CAGR



In the global Cosmetics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$193.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$374.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$317.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 220-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Biocision, LLC

BioKryo GmbH

Biolife Solutions, Inc.

Bluechiip Ltd.

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Chernobyl Tissue Bank

Cureline, Inc.

Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

Hamilton Company

IMA Pharma

LifeLink Tissue Bank

Merck KgaA

PHC Europe B.V.

Tata Memorial Hospital

Tissue Bank

Tissue Bank Tecan Group Ltd.

The PXE International Blood and Tissue Bank

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TuBaFrost Group

Versiti

VWR International LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960303/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tissue Banking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Research

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Medical Research by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cosmetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Tissue Banking Consumables

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cornea by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cornea by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cornea by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Bone by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Skin by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Heart Valves by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Heart Valves by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Heart Valves by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Brain by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Brain by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Spinal Cord by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Spinal Cord by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinal Cord by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tissue Banking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research and

Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and Tissue Banking

Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain

and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research

and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves,

Brain and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and

Spinal Cord for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research

and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves,

Brain and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and

Spinal Cord for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: China Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research

and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves,

Brain and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and

Spinal Cord for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tissue Banking Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research

and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves,

Brain and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and

Spinal Cord for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: France Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research

and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves,

Brain and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and

Spinal Cord for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research

and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves,

Brain and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and

Spinal Cord for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research

and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves,

Brain and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and

Spinal Cord for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Consumables by Application - Therapeutics, Medical Research and

Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and Tissue Banking

Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain

and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking Equipment

and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 121: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Banking Equipment and Consumables by Application -

Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 122: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Banking Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and

Cosmetics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Banking Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue

Banking Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Tissue Banking

Equipment and Tissue Banking Consumables Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Banking Equipment and Consumables by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Tissue Banking Equipment and

Tissue Banking Consumables for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Banking Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone,

Skin, Heart Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart

Valves, Brain and Spinal Cord Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Tissue

Banking Equipment and Consumables by Tissue - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cornea, Bone, Skin, Heart Valves,

Brain and Spinal Cord for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Tissue

Banking Equipment and Consumables by Application -

Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Therapeutics,

Medical Research and Cosmetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 132: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Tissue Banking

Equipment and Consumables by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Therapeutics, Medical Research and Cosmetics

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001